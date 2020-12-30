Insilico enters into a collaboration with APRINOIA to apply novel generative AI-powered system to discover novel compounds for neurodegenerative diseases

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with APRINOIA Therapeutics to utilize Insilico's novel generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to accelerate the discovery of next generation compounds targeting abnormal proteins in brain associated with neurodegenerative diseases.



With a mission to accelerate drug discovery and development, Insilico Medicine has been breaking new grounds with its next-generation AI technologies and expanding international partnerships in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific Region.

"APRINOIA discovers and develops first-in-class diagnostics and therapeutics that can be broadly applied as PET tracers in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. We are glad to collaborate with APRINOIA, where we will apply our Chemistry42 suite to design a new generation of PET tracers with desired properties. Through this collaboration, we will further demonstrate the universality of our AI-powered generative chemistry platform," said Jimmy Yen-Chu Lin, PhD, CEO of Insilico Medicine Taiwan.

"We are excited to initiate the collaboration with Insilico to enrich APRINOIA's proprietary collection of compounds for neurodegeneration," said Dr. Ming-Kuei Jang, CEO of APRINOIA. "Early diagnosis is critical for disease management. Our initial focus is to discover novel imaging PET tracers to quantify and visualize pathologies of abnormal proteins in the brain. With Insilico's AI-powered platform, we are hoping to shorten the time from lab to clinics to benefit patients and in the medical communities."

By leveraging an integrated AI-driven drug discovery approach, Insilico Medicine provides APRINOIA Therapeutics with an effective, rational, external auxiliary solution for driving programs forward. The partnership between APRINOIA and Insilico will include an upfront fee and performance-based milestones.

About APRINOIA Therapeutics

APRINOIA Therapeutics is currently advancing a pipeline featuring diagnostic and therapeutic programs, collectively targeting brain disorders associated with abnormal accumulation of pathological proteins, including tau and alpha-synuclein, from its proprietary small molecule and antibody discovery platforms. APRINOIA is committed to building a pipeline of innovative products, as well as developing partnership with global and regional pharmaceutical companies to accelerate its programs. The company currently has operations in Taipei, Suzhou, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Boston.

Website: www.aprinoia.com

About Insilico Medicine

Since 2014 Insilico Medicine is focusing on generative models, reinforcement learning (RL), and other modern machine learning techniques for the generation of new molecular structures with the specified parameters, generation of synthetic biological data, target identification, and prediction of clinical trials outcomes. Recently, Insilico Medicine secured $37 million in series B funding. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine raised over $52 million, published over 100 peer-reviewed papers, applied for over 25 patents, and received multiple industry awards.

Website: http://insilico.com/

