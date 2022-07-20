INSPIGO ARMS INDONESIAN WORKERS WITH SKILLS FOR 2025

Through "Inspigo for Business", the learning platform offers a solution to increasing demands of the job market in 2025.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like any other economies, lately Indonesia has seen an acceleration of digitalization during the pandemic, including the adoption of AI and robots. The impact on various industries has been vast so far. The country's banking sector, for instance, was significantly disrupted. As reported by idxchannel.com , the branch office number will shrink from time to time, stated Wira Satria of Indonesian Bankers Association.



A learning experience by Inspigo for Business SKILLS FOR 2025, Presented by BCA

According to World Economic Forum 's recent Future of Jobs Report , 50% of all global employees will need reskilling by 2025. Employers should focus more on arming their employees with 10 most sought-after skills: analytical thinking and innovation; technology design and programming; leadership and social influence; active learning and learning strategies; creativity, originality and initiative; critical thinking and analysis; service orientation; emotional intelligence; quality control and safety awareness; and management of personnel.

To help companies upskill their employees, Inspigo as one of the leading learning experience platforms (LXP) in Indonesia will present "SKILLS FOR 2025, PRESENTED BY BCA". Designed to raise more awareness of the importance of preparing our workforce with all the above skills, the event will be held both online and offline at CGV Grand Indonesia, Jakarta, on August 4th, 2022.

"Human Resources (HR) is the driving force for companies and organizations. Improving the capacity and skills of human resources is basically the right choice as an effort to improve the quality of work. Inspigo's program is a useful tool for all employees and future employees to improve their skills," said I Ketut Alam Wangsawijaya, EVP Transaction Banking Business Development of BCA.

Hosted by INSPIGO's co-founder Yoris Sebastian, there will be two skills of focus presented by two prominent Indonesian speakers:

Active Learning and Learning Strategies by Dee Lestari ; and Leadership and Social Influence by Gita Wirjawan.

In response to this upskilling challenge, Inspigo offers a solution: Inspigo for Business (IFB). It is a learning platform which integrates microlearning and interactive classes to inspire business teams in the midst of busy work routines. This way, they can upgrade skills any time and anywhere.

Unlike any other traditional learning management systems (LMS), IFB serves personalized learning activities and individual goals. By giving users flexibility of access via its smartphone application and website to more than 5000 audio and video learning materials, Inspigo aims to ensure that learning can be fun and a vital part of our professional journey.

As for its content, IFB provides quality learning materials from renowned experts and C-level executives of many reputable companies and tech startups in Indonesia. Furthermore, with its technology and bite-sized learning content, IFB aspires to promote a sustainable learning habit for our future mindful leaders.

To purchase tickets, please visit skillsfor2025.com . BCA customers are entitled to get special offers. For the first 100 transactions of offline event ticket purchases, customers are entitled to enjoy a special price worth IDR 200,000, and for online event ticket purchases, customers will get a special price with a nominal value of IDR 75,000. The promo is valid for tickets purchased through the Lifestyle Feature on BCA mobile and Loket.com platform using a BCA Credit Card, BCA Debit Mastercard, or BCA mobile. Find more information on Inspigo for Business via Instagram or Website . (*/)

About Inspigo

Inspigo for Business is a personalized learning experience partner for your team that provides more than a thousand bite-sized learning podcasts, calming mindfulness content, and hundreds of summaries of the world's bestseller books, accessible any time, and anywhere. Enabled by technology, Inspigo is committed to providing a personalized learning experience to achieve your goals, and at the same time developing meaningful and sustainable study habits for your team to prepare them for what comes next. #JadiLebihSiap #KnowledgeThatFollowsYou

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (as of March 31, 2022)

BCA is one of the leading banks in Indonesia that focuses on the transaction banking business and provides credit facilities and financial solutions for corporation, commercial, SME and consumer segments. By the end of March 2022, BCA has served around 30 million customer's accounts and processed around 60 million transactions every day, supported by 1,241 branch offices, 18,050 ATMs, as well as internet & mobile banking services and the Halo BCA contact center which is accessible 24/7. BCA's presence is supported by a number of subsidiaries that focus on vehicle financing, sharia banking, securities, general and life insurance, digital banking, remittances, and venture capitalists. BCA is committed to building long-term relationships with customers, prioritizing common interests, and creating a positive impact on the wider community. With more than 25,000 employees, BCA's vision is to become people's top of mind, which acts as an important pillar of the Indonesian economy.

