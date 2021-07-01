Inspirata Extends Multi-Year Partnership with the Victorian Cancer Registry

Tampa, Florida, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today a multi-year extension of its close partnership with one of the world’s leading cancer registries, the Victorian Cancer Registry (VCR) in Australia. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract extension will bring Inspirata’s E-Path Plus to Cancer Council Victoria’s network of 265 health services and 26 laboratories to support VCR’s ground-breaking accomplishments in shortening the time it takes to turn around cancer data and improving the accuracy of the data abstracted from cancer reports.

An important part of the Cancer Council Victoria, the Victorian Cancer Registry documents all instances of reportable cancer originating within the Australian state of Victoria, using this data to inform cancer policy development and monitor policy impact on cancer incidence, survival and mortality, and to release data for research purposes. Inspirata’s E-Path suite, already deployed in over 400 cancer centers and laboratories globally, draws on proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) and other clinically optimized AI to instantly interpret the text of diagnostic reports, identify reportable cases, and route them directly to the relevant cancer registry.

“Over the past five years, the engagement between Inspirata and the Victorian Cancer Registry has evolved from a good relationship based on initial success with the E-Path pilot to a true partnership with a clearly defined set of mutual goals and deliverables,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata.

Inspirata previously ran a pilot for its cancer reporting automation solution, E-Path, in two Victorian laboratories with the intention of improving the cancer reporting process. This pilot demonstrated considerable improvements in accuracy and completeness and a substantial reduction in the burden of cancer reporting for pathology laboratories using E-Path.

“With approximately 94% of all pathology notifications in Victoria currently being captured by E-Path, and plans to increase this even further over the next few years, we’re thrilled to bring the overarching benefits of E-Path Plus to our network,” said Professor Sue Evans, Director of the Victorian Cancer Registry. “The partnership between Inspirata and VCR signifies a joint commitment to continue to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cancer reporting in Victoria.”

About the Victorian Cancer Registry

The Victorian Cancer Registry, funded by the Victorian Department of Health keeps a record of people with cancer in Victoria. We analyse data, conduct and support research, and provide a service to Victoria’s Family Cancer Centres. Under the legislation Improving Cancer Outcomes Act 2014, it is mandatory for health services and pathology laboratories in Victoria to report to us all cancer diagnoses. On receiving the cancer information, we collate the data by person and tumour streams ensuring information is up-to-date and complete. This information is used to understand how cancer is distributed and has changed over time in Victoria.

Currently, in addition to receiving notifications from health services and pathology providers, we also receive cancer notifications from cancer screening registers and other jurisdictional population-based registries. The VCR routinely links with several other databases and registries such as the Victorian Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, the National Death Index and government databases to ensure the data is best used to assist researchers and policy developers.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

