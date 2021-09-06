Inspiration Capital Partners announces Investment in Beijing Loving Care International Pet Medical Center

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration Capital Partners ("ICP") today announced an investment in Beijing Loving Care International Pet Medical Center ("Loving Care").

Founded in 2013, Loving Care is a leading premium specialty pet healthcare chain, focusing on providing high quality specialty petcare services through 50 specialty clinics and central hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chongqing. Loving Care targets the growing demand for complex and specialty care for China's large pet population. As pets age, their medical need will evolve from simple cares such as deworming and vaccination to treatment of more complicated medical conditions. According to industry research, the number of pets in China has exceeded 100 million in 2020, with about 70% under six years old. As these pets age in the next three to five years, demand for complex and specialty treatment is expected to experience fast growth. Loving Care has developed strong specialty medical capabilities and accumulated rich clinical experience to provide high quality specialty petcare services.

With offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong, ICP focuses on making significant minority and buyout investments in the consumer, healthcare and financial/business services sectors in the mid-market space in China. ICP's investment will be used to support Loving Care's strategic initiatives, accelerate its national expansion and strengthen its talent development efforts. Tim Li, Managing Partner of ICP, will join Loving Care's board of directors.

Xue Li, founder and CEO of Loving Care, said: "We are pleased to have ICP as our shareholder and partner. ICP has a deep understanding of China's pet market with a long-term and patient investment strategy. With their investment, we will continue growing our specialty petcare capabilities and expand in select markets in China. At the same time, we will leverage our clinical knowhow and talent development system to develop an ecosystem with our industry partners to help the petcare market further grow."

"We are excited to be an investor and partner with Loving Care," Tim Li, Managing Partner of ICP, commented, "In the past eight years, the management team at Loving Care has patiently built up an industry-leading medical team and become the leading specialty petcare brand in China. Having invested in many healthcare services companies, we at ICP understand the challenge and value of building a high-quality and scaled healthcare services chain. We look forward to leveraging our industry network, capital markets resources and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") expertise to contribute to Loving Care's next stage of growth, bring their high-quality services to more pet owners and create positive social impacts to communities."

About Beijing Loving Care International Pet Medical Center

Loving Care is a leading premium specialty pet healthcare chain in China, focusing on providing high quality specialty petcare services. Founded in 2013 in Beijing, Loving Care operates 50 specialty clinics and central hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chongqing. Through its "Flagship Hospital + Specialty Clinic" model, Loving Care dedicates to develop a comprehensive petcare platform integrating medical treatment, research, education, preventive care and rehabilitation. Further information is available at www.chongaipet.com and WeChat official account at BJLovingPet.

About Inspiration Capital Partners

Inspiration Capital Partners is a leading mid-market private equity firm focusing on growth and control investments in China's healthcare, consumer, and financial / business services sectors. Founded by experienced private equity investors with a strong track record of sourcing and managing private equity investments in China, the firm aims to create positive economic impact and generate long-term value for investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which it operates. Further information is available at www.inspirationcap.com and WeChat Official Account at Inspirationcap.

Contact

For Beijing Loving Care International Pet Medical Center:

Bo Li

libo@chongaipet.com

For Inspiration Capital Partners:

Elizabeth Loh

Elizabeth.Loh@inspirationcap.com

Related Links :

http://www.inspirationcap.com