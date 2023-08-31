Inspirational Author, Alyson Richelle Shares Her Visionary Story That Takes Her to No 1 on Amazon in Best Selling New Book.

Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 contributor Alyson Richelle Ray wants people to remember it’s okay to be different and do things others may not agree with.

In the best-selling new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, contributor Alyson Richelle Ray draws upon her extensive experience as a freedom mentor to inspire individuals to navigate the complexities of life and live their best one outside of the confines of the 9-5.

Through a tapestry of personal anecdotes, expert insights and practical strategies, Alyson addresses the intricate nuances of being diagnosed as neurodivergent, suffering from Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the harsh reality of IVF. Alyson’s compelling story will resonate with readers, while offering guidance on how to navigate the challenges that often accompany these paths to find true passion in life.

Through Alyson’s honest and insightful story, readers are encouraged to understand themselves, recognise their inherent worth and the strength that comes from embracing who they are, particularly for mums who often put everyone else first. And for Alyson, it all starts with one question, “How often do you look after you first?”

Read Alyson’s inspiring story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 and Vol 2 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Alyson Richelle Ray is a mother of three young children. She created Embracing Different and Build Independence and Skills to empower and change the lives of others in the community. She is passionate about increasing independence, inclusion and provides a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy, where they can play, meet animals, and connect with others.

