Inspirational Author and Business Coach Christine Lennon shares her story of Hope and Transformation in Best Selling New Book

‘Christine Lennon Consulting’ founder Christine Lennon is passionate about helping women with Communication and opens up in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

Voices of Impact contributor Christine Lennon is a business coach with decades of experience in business and operational learning design. “Communication is really the key. To sell anything, we need to be able to tell it; this is where I can help.” She is one of 25 women from three continents in this uplifting book of visionary women whose journeys of triumph over adversity can ignite in others the confidence to speak up.

Throughout her life, Lennon has overcome many challenges by always seeing the opportunities that have changed the course of her life and the lives of the people she works with. Recovering from cancer, Lennon has come out on top as her entire life has changed for the better. According to Lennon, communication and mentoring is the key to success. “With the right coach, we can achieve anything,” she said.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Based on Australia’s Gold Coast, Christine Lennon Consulting finds relatable messages to help clients achieve their business goals. With her decades of experience, she helps people with leadership, sales and presentation skills. She says, “If you can speak well, you can influence others, and if you can do that, you can change lives.”

She is an advocate for women and spends her time supporting Female Founders on the Gold Coast, where she assists with accelerator hub programs and pitches. She loves contributing to her local community and seeing the results of their work together. “I know that there will be readers who will identify with different parts of my story,” she said. They will know that with my life experiences and using the skills I have gained, I can help them to achieve goals in their lives they thought were out of reach.”

Lennon is a trailblazer for women in business and sales with over 40 years and has accomplished incredible results that she empowers others to do the same. “You can achieve anything if you have the right perspective and people to help you. We can change lives by speaking well.. Think of the legacy we would leave if we all helped to change lives for the better.” Says Lennon.

“Christine is a visionary for women in business; sharing her passion and the work she does to support people is priceless. She is an advocate for women, and her contribution is a valuable, much-needed asset to Australia,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Christine is an active business coach and mentor, helping female founders through the Australian Female Founders program and running workshops and certification courses. Christine's passion is to help others achieve their goals and create positive change in the world.

