Inspirational author Camilla Ward shares her Journey through the Power of Song in Bestselling New Book, Voices of Impact

Dubbo, Regional NSW Creative Voice Mentor and Author Camilla Ward, featured in Amazon Best Seller Voices of Impact.

—

﻿Voices of Impact contributor Camilla Ward is the founder and director of The Creative Voice Studio.

Her chapter addresses how women and young girls ought not to fear their own voices.

Singing and public speaking are a few of the greatest fears most people have. Imagine being able to have your voice heard publicly and how your life could change? This is exactly what Camilla did to overcome the fear and find her voice. She is one of 25 visionary women whose journeys of triumph over adversity can ignite in others the confidence to speak up.

“By finally giving myself permission to use my voice publicly, I am showing others it is possible to use theirs, to be the change they want to see in the world - with a dash of humour,” she said.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Ward is a Creative Voice Mentor and Facilitator based in Dubbo, Australia, and the owner of The Creative Voice Studio. In this space, both face to face, and on online, anyone can learn that finding your voice has a positive ripple effect on other aspects of your life. “From a very young age, our voice is often silenced or ignored. When we reach adulthood, we can often be in various situations where we still find it difficult to fully express ourselves and our needs through our voices.” Says Ward

Camilla actively mentors and advocates for helping people find their voice. She is passionate about her local community and regional living. Throughout her work, she is committed to her vision and purpose of supporting others to bring out their creative voice within themselves.

“We are all creative and have a voice to be heard,” she said. “Through my programs “You Can Sing”, and ‘You Can Speak”, I provide a supportive space for each client to explore and find their creative voice, which enhances all areas of relationships in their lives,” she said.

Her program supports people with communication and confidence and brings out the best and most authentic selves through using their voices and having fun!

“Camilla is an incredibly inspiring woman; she takes us along in her journey through music. How she overcame her past to embark on the life, she leads now by using her voice. Her story will resonate with so many readers from her aspiring journey. I am so grateful to have her as an author. Her story is such a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

About the Author

Camilla Ward is the founder/owner of The Creative Voice Studio, specialising in singing, public speaking, and consultation in the NSW Arts sector. Camilla loves living in regional NSW and is found at one of her many favourite coffee shops having a “meeting” and connecting with her community. While also singing “carpool karaoke”, her favourite pastime is performing “Live at Five” on her Facebook page with her piano or keyboard in her signature slippers.

Follow Camilla for her live at 5 pm on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creativevoicestudio/.

Follow and tag Voices of Impact on social media using the hashtag #voicesofimpactbook

Find out more about the voices of impact project and purchase the book on Amazon at

https://mybook.link/book/B0BJ27WS2L

Contact Info:

Name: Camilla Ward

Email: Send Email

Organization: Voices of Impact Publishing

Website: https://thecreativevoicestudio.com.au/



Release ID: 89084231

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.