Inspirational Author Chrissy Harris shares her Story of Loss and Recovery in Best Seller's New Book Voices of Impact

Chrissy Harris is one of 25 Authors opening up in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

—

Voices of Impact contributor Chrissy Harris lived a blissful life with her two “fur babies”, growing ever closer over playtime and sibling dog battles over the comfy bed or cool spot on the hallway floor. When both dogs passed unexpectedly within months, Harris’s heart broke, and there was no quick fix to her pain.

Going through her own journey of grief, she attracted peers and friends who felt drawn to Harris and shared their stories with her. Her story is one of hope and permission for others to come together and share their one story. She now has a new focus and path since overcoming the loss and believes by sharing her story will have a huge impact on the lives of others by validating their experiences.





The first volume connects 25 contributors, each with a riveting story to tell about the hurdles they’ve faced, lessons learned and how they grew despite, or even because of, those obstacles. In their own words, the authors tackle the most complex and sensitive issues, including mental health, suicide, career setbacks and family difficulties. “Becoming a bestselling author is starting conversations in my local and global community, and it is heartwarming to shine a light on shared experiences and emotions,” says Harris

“The grief of losing Boss and Molly unexpectedly was like a family member passing on each time,” she wrote. “I assumed time and experience would get me through the loss of Molly, but I was facing different grief; it was compounded grief. No words could describe the depth of sadness.”

Based in Gladstone, a port city in central Queensland, Harris’s chapter is an open letter to promote and normalise conversations about the loss of a family pet and how to move forward.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Harris turned to what she loves by embarking on creative adventures which supported her grief process and began as an outlet and soon a sought-after floral and frozen piece at parties and photoshoots. “I want to share my journey of exploring creative outlets as a healing tool during my time of grief, with the intent of helping and supporting your transformation or someone you love,” she said.

“Chrissy is an incredibly inspiring woman; she takes us along on her journey of overcoming adversity and loss and how it can help others. Her story will resonate with so many readers from her inspiring journey. I am grateful to have her in my tribe of authors. Her story is such a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

﻿About the Author

Chrissy Harris is a visionary and creator of work that inspires and enhances awe, wonder, mystery and intrigue. Chrissy enjoys learning about human and canine behaviour and nurturing her numerous indoor and outdoor plants. While walking on the beach, Chrissy will often meet new doggy friends; she also enjoys travelling and socialising with family and friends while watching the sunset over the iconic Gladstone region in Queensland.

Follow Chrissy on Instagram www.instagram.com/floralandfrozen

Follow and tag Voices of Impact on social media using the hashtag #voicesofimpactbook



Find out more about the voices of impact project and purchase the book on Amazon at https://mybook.link/book/B0BJ27WS2L

Contact Info:

Name: Chrissy Harris

Email: Send Email

Organization: Voices of Impact Publishing

Website: http://www.instagram.com/floralandfrozen



Release ID: 89084237

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.