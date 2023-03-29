Inspirational Author, Jordie Lynch shares her Visionary Story that takes her to No 1 on Amazon in Best Selling New Book

Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 contributor Jordie Lynch empowers women to overcome their overthinking and find happiness.

As a self diagnosed over thinker, writer and visionary mentor Jordie Lynch understands overthinking and imposter syndrome like no other and in the best selling new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, she shares her story on how she overcame it to become her best self.

From being aware of when you need to take a step back and have a break, to taking note of the times you thought you couldn’t do something and still did it, the Queensland based Lynch has identified and learned the skills to successfully tackle those challenges many women face; imposter syndrome, people pleasing and overthinking. Now that she has discovered it, she wants to share it with readers too, “I hope to empower others to overcome their overthinking habits and break the cycle of thinking in circles; to re-establish a headspace that supports a life of clarity, courage, compassion and confidence.”

In her story, Lynch shares light bulb moments that created clarity for her in a world that often expects women to be constantly ticking items off their to-do lists, such as being aware that self care is necessary to perform better. By taking a step back and acknowledging seemingly small steps like this, the female writer and mentor has been able to achieve her own goals. She also drops some life hacks to remind women they have everything they need within them because as she states, the mind is equipped with everything required to achieve great things.

Read Jordie’s empowering story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Jordie Lynch is the founder of JK Writing and also enjoys her rewarding role in medical administration. With a Bachelor of Psychological Science and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Creative Writing and Criminal Justice under her belt, she feels excited for a future in writing, crime fighting and helping others. Some of her proudest achievements include her weekly columns, publishing an article on Bravery in UK's Breathe Magazine, and receiving an award in 2021 from Queensland Country Press Association for best regular editorial column in CQ Today. She calls sunny Central Queensland home and has big dreams to travel, make memories with loved ones and give back to her community.

