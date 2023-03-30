Inspirational Self-Love Coach Lara Odushegun Empowers Women to Feel Love From the Inside and Create Long Lasting Change in Best-Selling Book, Voices of Impact

Voices Of Impact, Vol 2 contributor and female founder Lara Odushegun wants you to sow the seeds of success everyday.

In the brand new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, Lara Odushegun details how despite seemingly living the perfect life she found herself powerless, without purpose and stuck. That is until she chose to change the narrative and reclaim her power. Now Lara is an Empowerment Coach and founder of Sow Success, a program that helps women who are at a crossroads, rebuild their life.

After years of repeating the same cycle, UK based Lara realised she had the power to change her life, rewrite her story, lose imposter syndrome and learn to love herself. Lara began this process through daily habits and techniques, and in Voices of Impact Vol 2, she details the 3 simple steps that help with developing a positive self image. The first of these is to reflect on your personal strengths and accomplishments, write them down and reflect on how they’ve positively impacted yourself and others. This focus on self love is at the heart of her program, which is dedicated to, as she puts it, “empower more women to find the power within, to create the life they really want and to shine their light on to others.”

Her signature program creates new pathways for women to feel more empowered, more courageous and experience transformation for a new life. Her aim is to help as many women as possible go from self-doubt to self-worth. “My mission is to empower more women to find the power within, to create the life they really want and to shine their light on to others” Lara shares her inspirational story globally and is sought after for expertise.

“Lara is paving the way for what is possible when we have the strength to be vulnerable, share your story and go all in to create a change in her own life and in the lives of others. What she has accomplished in her own life and the service she provides for others is remarkable.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing.



Read Lara’s inspiring story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Lara Odushegun is the founder of Sow Success – a platform that encourages people to define their own meaning of success and then sow seeds of this success each and every day. She is a Self- Love and Empowerment Coach and is passionate about empowering people to find the power within to create the life they want. Lara helps women go from self-doubt to self-worth to create the next chapter of their life with clarity, confidence and conviction. She has inspired and helped to change the lives of hundreds of women around the world and has been featured on global platforms online.

