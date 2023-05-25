Inspire Newswire: Connecting Faith-Based Stories with the World

Inspire Media Group unveiled the Inspire Newswire on May 12 at inspirenewswire.com. This new service provides a rich database of more than 40,000 general media, Christian and specialized media contacts for ministries, non-profits, and companies desiring to share their stories broadly, quickly and effectively.

PITTSBURGH – Inspire Newswire is the new online superhighway connecting faith-based stories to the general media and beyond.

Inspire Media Group unveiled the Inspire Newswire on May 12 at inspirenewswire.com. This new service provides a rich database of more than 40,000 general media, Christian and specialized media contacts for ministries, non-profits, and companies desiring to share their stories broadly, quickly and effectively.

Users of the Inspire Newswire can select from a combination of media that include television, radio, and print journalists and outlets speaking to a broad American audience, as well as Christian, Catholic, Hispanic, African American and other audiences.

In addition, journalists will find the Inspire Newswire a reliable shortcut to respected subject matter experts addressing healthcare, public policy, humanitarian aid, religion, and other in-demand topics.

“We are so excited about Inspire Newswire, and the way it will speed the distribution of world-changing stories to the general media,” said Mark Dreistadt, president and CEO of Inspire Media Group. “We also look forward to providing journalists with engaging insightful expert sources who can offer compelling insights on a broad range of topics from a faith perspective.”

Users can place their articles with Google, Yahoo, Associated Press, MarketWatch, Newsmax and hundreds of other high-traffic websites. Stories will also find a home on Inspire Newswire branded websites.

Inspire Newswire will regularly add new verified media contacts to the database, guaranteeing an up-to-date and dynamic list helping users move their stories into the headlines.

A five-tiered pricing plan provides users with cost-effective options for reaching targeted audiences.

“Inspire Newswire is the premier source for individuals and organizations seeking to instantly connect their outstanding news and features to general and other media,” Dreistadt continued. “It is a blessing to serve people of faith as they bring stories of hope, transformation and change to the attention of podcasters and radio, TV, print journalists around the U.S.

“Powerful stories and a fast, effective, and dynamic communications on-ramp. Welcome to Inspire Newswire.”

