Inspiro wins Gold Stevie® in 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

MANILA, Philippines, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice in the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 14 July.

Awarded with a Gold Stevie for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice, Inspiro was recognized for its implementation of various CX resiliency and productivity initiatives, including a successful transition to a hybrid operations model, during these unprecedented times.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 14 July."

Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto hails the latest achievement: "This award is a testament to our global employees' unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, which our client partners and their customers have consistently recognized us for. Last year was challenging, but we managed to thrive by taking care of our employees, our clients and their customers, as well as fast-track our digital transformation initiatives. Today, we are more than ready for the challenges of our new normal."

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world's leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan's Mitsui Group.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

