Instagram Ads Best Practices & Common Mistakes To Avoid: New Guide By Scott Hall

Digital marketing expert, Scott Hall, has released his latest guide for small businesses who are looking to increase their revenue from social media marketing. The how-to guide focuses on creating effective Instagram Ads.

—

The new guide, “The Dos and Don’ts of Instagram Ads”, breaks down the tools business owners can use to create effective ads, such as Instagram Boost, Ads Manager and analytics.

Further information is available at https://scotthall.co/the-dos-and-donts-of-instagram-ads

Seventy-one percent of US businesses use Instagram as a promotional marketing tool, gaining access to the platform’s potential advertising reach of over 849 million users, explains Scott Hall. Therefore, the guide is designed to help small-scale businesses gain access to this large digital market.

The broader principles of digital marketing, on which Scott Hall has built his reputation, are applied to Instagram ads. The guide contains details on how to conduct testing and how to target ads for a specific audience and location. Hall asks business owners to take some time to really get to know their audience so that they can create Instagram ads which speak to their interests and life needs.

Advice offered in the guide also includes using high-quality images for the ads and ensuring each ad has a clear call to action (CTA).

Scott Hall encourages small businesses to take an all-encompassing approach to their Instagram ads. Tips for trying a variety of methods and formats are included in the guide, and Hall further reminds his readers not to neglect their website landing pages.

“Creating an effective Instagram ad is achievable for everyone,” says Scott Hall. “However, all your effort is for nothing if your potential customer clicks through to a lackluster, low-fi, or confusing landing page. My guide will teach you how to put yourself in the customer’s shoes and make the buying process as easy as possible from social media scrolling to shopping basket checkout.”

About Scott Hall

Twenty years experience in digital marketing and enterprise software have given Scott Hall a reputation for helping small to medium-sized businesses improve their revenues by using the latest new technologies and marketing methodologies. He is the published author of ‘The Blog Ahead’, a book on social media content marketing. His series of ‘how to’ guides is aimed at educating business owners who are unable to afford a dedicated marketing department in easy-to-follow language, avoiding any confusing technical jargon.

Those interested in finding out more about how to create, test and improve their own Instagram ads can access Scott Hall’s “The Dos and Don’ts of Instagram Ads” at https://scotthall.co/the-dos-and-donts-of-instagram-ads

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Hall

Email: Send Email

Organization: ScottHall.co

Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

Website: https://scotthall.co



Release ID: 89132109

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.