Instagram Shopping Store Setup & Product Marketing: 2024 Guide Released

Scott Hall has launched a new guide covering step-by-step tips for opening an Instagram business account and increasing sales through Instagram Shopping.

—

Written by experienced digital marketing expert Scott Hall, the new guide provides research-backed, actionable tips for setting up an Instagram store and optimizing listings in order to drive more sales.

For more information, visit https://scotthall.co/how-to-boost-your-sales-with-instagram-shopping/

Readers will learn how to convert their standard account to a business or creator account and use the commerce manager to establish their store, which allows them to set up a product catalog. Once it's up and running, the store can be integrated into the app's other features for easy cross-content promotion, such as via stories, linked through highlights, or tagged in posts.

Research conducted by WebFX shows that 86% express willingness to try or recommend share-worthy products - which provides a window into the potential the platform holds for anyone wanting to start their own online product sales business.

With over 2.4 billion monthly active users on Instagram, anyone can build a strong presence on the app with the right hashtag targeting strategy, Scott Hall explains. The guide points to some of the innate advantages that selling through social channels offers, including brand visibility, direct customer engagement, and the potential for cross-promotion.

Once an Instagram store is established, businesses can also partner with influential content creators. The guide explores user-generated content (UGC) as an effective advertising tool for products, noting that businesses can effectively showcase their offerings and create a sense of social validation, which in turn helps to grow brand reach.

Readers will find beginner-friendly video tips for creating engaging reels, and effective strategies for writing captions that resonate with the target audience.

Scott Hall states: "Gone are the days of directing your audience to external websites or online stores. Now, you can keep your customers engaged on your Instagram profile, giving them the freedom to explore and shop without leaving the app."

