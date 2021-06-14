Instagram Star Stefano Malachi Shares His London Staycation Experience at The UK’s First NYX hotel

Stefano Malachi is mesmerised by the artsy design of NYX Holborn, the UK’s First NYX Hotel that recently opened. “It’s really about celebrating the staycationing in this vibrant city!” says Stefano Malachi about NYX Hotel London Holborn.

—

Remains hugely popular as top 1% Tripadvisor reviewers in London, Stefano Malachi is known for both his writing voice and influencer work. Recently the UK-based Indonesian Instagram Star had shared his staycation experience at Heaven Suite, the best hotel room category at NYX Holborn. His 65,000 Instagram followers had been eyeing highlights of the UK’s First NYX Hotel’s features from its outstanding spacious room to great restaurant.

As a bit of background, NYX Hotel London Holborn is set to become London’s hottest new destination for an overnight stay, spa visit, good food, innovative cocktails and an electric atmosphere. From Madrid to Milan, via Tel Aviv, the latest NYX Hotel is set to take London by storm. The UK’s first NYX Hotel - NYX Hotel London Holborn – named after the Greek goddess of the night, is a unique and exciting hotel that celebrates the vibrancy and culture of the city.

This weekend, Stefano Malachi has experienced the hotel’s Heaven Suite: the top-tier room with additional features include fully-stocked Smeg fridges, Nespresso coffee machines, cosy robes and slippers and surprising VIP touches for every guest. “I truly love the SuperKing dream beds and the fact it’s exclusively designed to bespoke feather and down duvets, that’s pretty amazing!.” says Stefano Malachi.

Stefano Malachi also shared the buzzing bar and restaurant located in the ground floor. He says, “I find the colourful interiors really vibrant and uplifting, especially in the evening with different lights colour dancing while you enjoy the delicious food and tasty cocktails, it’s really a unique experience like no other!”.

Last but not least, the NYX Hotel London Holborn has in-house spa named The Rena Spa, featuring an expansive indoor Greco-Roman swimming pool - offering a space for relaxation and rejuvenation. Stefano Malachi says “This spa is a great feature to relax in the city, it’s like a little luxury not just the swimming pool but also its sauna and steam room. Especially if I am coming from abroad, at least first thing I would love to do is to spend my first day at the Spa after a long haul flight.”

Stefano Malachi is well-known for his honest reviews about restaurants and hotels on Tripadvisor especially luxurious hotels and resorts chain been reviewed including Four Seasons, Dusit Hotel, W Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, Kempinski, Hilton. Today everyone keeps inspired by his work as a credible source of food and travel recommendations in London, Bali, Singapore and Qatar.

Contact Info:

Name: Isabelle Vanessa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Giordano Mendez

Website: https://stefanomalachi.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/instagram-star-stefano-malachi-shares-his-london-staycation-experience-at-the-uks-first-nyx-hotel/89028031

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89028031