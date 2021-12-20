Instagram Star Stefano Malachi Shares His Pfizer Booster Experience To Help Protect Each Other From Omicron

This week Stefano Malachi got his booster jab in London and he thanked all NHS Heroes who work so hard to keep everyone safe.

—

Stefano Malachi has taken another big step in the fight against new Omicron variant in London this afternoon by joining Londoners in the queue for Covid booster vaccine. “Here I am again facing my fear with needles but hey it has to be done for everyone’s good!. I am still nervous of course especially I still remember that feeling when the needle reached my arm during my previous two jabs. But then again I always remind myself that me having this booster to protect not just myself but also everyone around me, so it’s totally worth it!.”, says the influencer Stefano Malachi whilst waiting for his turn to get his booster.

Stefano has a strong belief in using his Instagram to stand for social good and encourage his followers to have their booster vaccine sooner than later. As soon as he got his booster done, he says “Finally got my booster! Glad am doing my bit and massive thank you to all amazing NHS staff and volunteers out there.” By sharing his booster experience on his Instagram, Stefano aims to inspire everyone in the UK and worldwide to get their booster jab and help stop spreading the new Omicron variant.

