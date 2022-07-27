Installation is complete with just 25cm off the wall, UHD 4K ultra-short throw projector, Optoma CinemaX D2 launched

UHD 4K ultra-short throw projector with up to 120 inches of large screen without separate installation process

Overwhelming resolution and picture quality with 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, 1,800,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10 & HLG support

High-quality music and video playback with eARC support

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma launches 4K UHD ultra-short throw projector, Optoma 'Cinema X D2' in Korea. The newly released D2 is equipped with a wide-angle lens that incorporates Optoma's optical technology to realize a clearer and brighter image and improve the visual experience. CinemaX D2 is a new home cinema experience by supporting the 'Enhanced Audio Return Channel' (eARC) that reproduces high-quality sound sources without loss, with a reasonable price, high brightness, improved game functions, and a reasonable price, unlike ultra-short throw projectors that were previously recognized as expensive products. In particular, the laser light source provides a stable brightness of 3000 ANSI lumens, a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,800,000:1, and also shows a bright and detailed screen by complying with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) compatible display standards.



CinemaX D2P



The CinemaX D2 is an ultra-short throw projector that can project a 100-inch screen and project a maximum of 120 inches by just 25cm away from the wall. The ultra-short throw projector is a product that can realize a large screen even at a short throw distance, and unlike a typical projector, it requires only a small amount of space between the screen and the projector, so there is no need for a separate installation process. Since it can be placed on top of a decorative cabinet or installed in a buried form, interest and popularity are increasing as a substitute for TVs in addition to home theaters at home.

Optoma's home entertainment lineup, CinemaX's D2, offers a high refresh rate of 240Hz (1080p) and an input lag of 4.2ms in enhanced game mode in addition to excellent color reproduction. It provides a gaming environment comparable to a monitor with the shortest input lag of the projector. The built-in 20W output speaker is equipped with a sound engine optimized for Optoma products. It also supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) for high-quality movie soundtracks or music. eARC not only supports audio data transmission with a high bandwidth of up to 37Mbps, but also supports uncompressed 5.1 channel signals without a separate AV receiver. In particular, if the existing sound bar supports eARC, product functions can be upgraded without a separate receiver. In addition, it supports various convenient functions, such as eye protection through the built-in PIR sensor, 3x3 warping that can be projected even on curved screens, and color correction to match the projected wall color.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of Optoma Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to launch Optoma's new CinemaX series, the D2, in the Korean market. In particular, we are confident that it will satisfy customers who prefer a variety of usage environments by providing gaming functions optimized for projectors." Regarding the D2 series, Youngsoo Jang, president of Optoma's Korean business development, said, "Optoma's new 4K UHD ultra-short throw series will usher in a new era of laser home entertainment projectors with an easy installation process, stable brightness and output, game-specific features and reasonable cost. I am sure," he said.

The Optoma CinemaX D2 are available for purchase at major online stores from July 25, and an ART-CRL screen and Homatics BoxQ Android TV will be provided as launch gifts. The ART-CRL screen blocks light coming from the top to enjoy clearer and brighter images. Homatics Box Q Android TV supports most OTT services and can be used by installing various apps and games from Google Play. The launch price of the Optoma CinemaX D2 is 3,290,000 won and additional information about the product can be found on the company's website at www.optoma.com/kr.