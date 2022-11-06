Instant Offer Engine™ Announces New Unlimited Websites for Real Estate Investors / Wholesalers to Generate Motivated Seller Leads

With the new Instant Offer Engine™ integrated websites and funnels, real estate investors and wholesalers can now set-up unlimited websites for different target areas, different marketing campaigns, and even different brands at no additional costs to generate motivated seller leads.

—

Instant Offer Engine™, a software company for real estate wholesalers, investors, and flippers that provides instant cash offers to motivated sellers, today announced the launch of unlimited integrated websites with their existing funnel app.

"When we first launched the Instant Offer Engine™, we built a a lead capture funnel that could be connected to existing real estate investor websites such as those provided by Carrot, Minute Pages, and other custom WordPress providers. Our clients were expressing frustration with their current websites in regards to design options and the degree of difficulty in using them. So based on this feedback, we built a white-label website with a modern design optimized for SEO, but is also the easiest the use. All a client has to do is add their logo, contact info, brand colors, and their market area to create a website, and they can do it in under 90 seconds," said Jason Blackburn, CEO and Founder of the Instant Offer Engine™.

Surveys of distressed homeowners that are looking to sell a house fast for cash have said the the number one thing they want from visiting a company's cash home buying website is an estimated dollar amount of what they could expect to receive. The Instant Offer Engine™ is the only website company that provides the technology that allows real estate investors and wholesalers to give motivated home sellers what they want most.

With a database of over 155 million properties and sales records, Instant Offer Engine™ has a proprietary lead capture funnel that will determine a cash offer for motivated sellers based on comparable neighborhood sales less estimated repair costs. "The great thing about our Instant Offer Formula is that our users can customize the formula by choosing the ARV percentage they want to use for their market area. In addition, our users can choose to show an estimated offer range instead of just a fixed offer amount. They can choose what works best for their business," Mr. Blackburn continued.

Mr. Blackburn recommends that since they offer unlimited motivated seller websites, real estate investors and wholesalers set up websites for each market area they want to market to and/or for different marketing campaigns. The Instant Offer Engine™ has a cloning function that allows users to simply clone an existing website in seconds, and then users set a market area and can customize the offer percentages to match their buying criteria for each market.

Current Instant Offer Engine™ clients have reported that their websites now convert at rates up to 10 times greater than their websites without the Instant Offer Engine™. In addition to converting more leads, clients are having greater success attracting motivated sellers leads by marketing "Cash Offers in 90 Seconds" in all their marketing channels, including PPC ads, Facebook Ads, direct mail and signage.

Real estate investors and wholesalers can learn more by visiting the Instant Offer Engine™ website today. Plans start at only $99 per month.

About Us: The Instant Offer Engine™ is a motivated seller lead capture app and website designed for real estate wholesalers, flippers, and investors to generate more website traffic and convert more motivated seller leads by offering "Cash Offers in 90 Seconds" to homeowners looking to sell their homes fast for cash.

