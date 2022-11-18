Instarem Expands Offering In The United States, Making Cross Border Payments Seamless

Instarem’s mobile app and SME portal in the US boast a range of new features, rooted in customer insight, that makes remitting money overseas super simple.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach - 18 November 2022 - Instarem, the leading digital cross border payments business, today announced an upgraded suite of services available for users. These enhancements are aimed at enabling both individuals and SMEs to remit money across borders effortlessly.For individual users, the improved app hosts a range of new features from being able to set up and transfer instantly to being able to track transfers as they progress. Users will be now able to fund transfers directly using a credit or debit card in addition to ACH Direct Debit and Wire transfers available already. In addition, an enhanced dashboard will allow users to track exactly where their money is on a transfer timeline and receive notification alerts along the way."Our goal is to make customers' lives simple – whether these are individuals or SMEs. We understand how hard they work, and we want this part of their life to be stress-free. Keeping our customers, in mind, our product has been upgraded to offer both individuals and SMEs a better money transfer experience. For our individual customers, the new enhanced app experience will allow sending money in a couple of clicks. Our SME customers will now access a new portal that allows them to send money to more countries and fund their transactions with multiple payment methods." said,Instarem allows individual users to send money to countries like India, Mexico, the Philippines and more recently to China and Japan. Instarem's SME offering allows users to send money in just a few clicks using multiple payment options including now ACH Direct debit.To use Instarem's services, individual users can download the Instarem app on Google PlayStore (for Android users) or on App Store (for iOS users). Business users can access the SME portal here too! For more information, please visit www.instarem.com/en/usa Hashtag: #Instarem

About Instarem

Instarem is a leading cross border payments business, focused on offering cross-border payments to businesses and individuals. It enables users to make overseas money transfers and payments, in a simple way. With our network in over 100 markets, 65 markets in real-time, Instarem is setting a precedence in bridging currency borders by making global money transfers quick, easy, and cost-effective. We are a trusted licensed service provider with licenses in Australia, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, UK, US, EU and Canada. Instarem is powered by the Nium platform.



