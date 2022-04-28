InStyle Australia unveils second digital cover starring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

SYDNEY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instyle Australia today revealed a digital cover featuring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese in the lead up to the federal election.



InStyle Australia unveils second digital cover featuring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and interviewed by former Australian of the Year Grace Tame https://instyleaustralia.com.au

Albanese was interviewed for the digital magazine by activist and advocate for survivors of sexual assault and former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.

Justine Cullen, Instyle Australia's Editor-in-Chief, said the title had evolved from a celebrity style magazine to a publication which celebrated the thought leaders and game changers influencing the cultural zeitgeist.

'The role of a fashion magazine is to report, not just on style, but on the cultural zeitgeist - fashion has always been inherently political. This is an election that is especially critical for young people and women, who are more politically engaged than ever before. Issues around cost of living, global instability, climate change and continued gendered violence are front of mind. Our audience is smart, informed and cares very much about social issues, so political and social coverage within a magazine like InStyle is, to me, a no-brainer.

I couldn't think of anyone better to interview the leader of the Opposition on behalf of the InStyle audience than activist and advocate for survivors of sexual assault, former Australian of the Year Grace Tame. Their conversation ran wide and deep and was both policy-led and deeply personal. It's a fascinating insight into them both.'

The cover was shot by fashion photographer Georges Antoni, who put a distinctive lens and style on the second issue's cover star.