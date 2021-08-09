InsurTech 360F Makes Financial Advisory More Intuitive And Scalable

360F renews the core experience of digital advice with high-performance features that help insurers, banks and advisory firms engage their customers and scale their distribution outreach.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360F has unveiled a new global release of its full modular product suite, including flagship solutioning optimizer 360-ProVestment®.

From intuitive design features that empower customers to understand and validate their options to high configurability that enables financial institutions to launch in as quickly as 90 days, 360F's new release optimizes advisor capabilities with scale economics and lays a strong foundation for trust between the advisor and customer.

Making informed decision becomes very easy with the 360-HappiU® module, which forecasts the customer's financial future. Unlike the conventional financial ratios, the 360-HappiU® factors in the individual values, beliefs and lifestyles to establish the customer's financial satisfaction criteria, against which the module simulates to yield the HappiU score.

"Motivated to improve their HappiU score, customers become more willing than ever to seek suggestions. We have been keeping up their momentum by showing them their multi-needs solutioning options, all customized in real-time. We now boost engagement even more with insights-generation capability so that customers get self-explanatory pointers that they can apply immediately to improve their score," said Mr. Michael Gerber, Chief Executive Officer. "Enabling customers to take an educated role in their financial well-being unlocks the full potential of advisors."

The new release also enables financial institutions to enjoy accelerated time-to-market and simultaneously, higher quality of the business portfolio with:

High configurability , making it easy and fast for product carriers to onboard new products and reflect regulatory changes for automated recommendation

, making it easy and fast for product carriers to onboard new products and reflect regulatory changes for automated recommendation Pricing sheets transformation enabling product carriers to break free from legacy architectures and give their captive and third-party digital distributors the ability to automate real-time solutioning bundles, which can include even the most complex products.

enabling product carriers to break free from legacy architectures and give their captive and third-party digital distributors the ability to automate real-time solutioning bundles, which can include even the most complex products. Built-in investment portfolio generator allowing unit-linked policies to be configured holistically with other financial products and scored as part of the customer's HappiU

"With computing-intensive simulation and optimization techniques on the back of Nobel-Prize winning research on Prospect Theory, we had brought advisory standards to a new level. Now we bring the customer closer to the adviser by using the 360-HappiU® as the reference system, like how we have come to rely on the thermometer as the source of truth," said Clarie Kwa, Chief Market Officer.

The 360F product suite is currently being used by life insurers and brokers in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Singapore and Malaysia.

Visit 360f.com to discover what more 360F has to offer.

About 360F

Having built the world's first ever solutioning optimizer that synergizes life insurance and wealth management, 360F automates solutions that have the best and self-verifiable fit for anyone, anywhere and anytime. This technology enables banks, insurers, wealth managers, agents and advisers to transform what's usually a product-pushing and uncomfortable exercise for their customers into an assuring and motivating one. We help to keep up the momentum of this transformed experience by additionally offering our expertise to build and integrate the infrastructure for seamless and instant execution – making advisory a highly scalable business.

360F is among the top 20 in the 2019 Global Fintech Hackcelerator organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Winner of the Insurance vertical in the 2020 Hong Kong Fintech Week's Global Fast Track Programme.

360F is headquartered in Singapore. www.360f.com

Media Contact:

Clarie Kwa

Chief Market Officer, 360F

+65 8163 3989

clarie.kwa@360f.com

