Intech Appoints Katherine Hardenbergh as Senior Vice President and Director of Research

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Hardenbergh as Senior Vice President and Director of Research, effective September 5, 2023. In her new role, Hardenbergh will spearhead efforts to develop novel alpha signals, focusing on a broad application across global markets and strategies. She will report to Dr. Ryan Stever, Deputy CIO, and a former colleague at Acadian Asset Management.



CEO Dr. Jose Marques stated, "Katherine embodies our innovative approach at Intech, bringing a wealth of experience that positions her as an invaluable asset. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in Intech's journey, showcasing our commitment to fostering top-tier talent and ushering in a bright, transformative future.”

Dr. Ryan Stever, Deputy CIO, commented, “Katherine's unique blend of academic rigor and practical investment expertise perfectly syncs with our strategic vision, making her an exceptional addition to our team. Our history together reinforces the continuity and innovation we strive for at Intech.”

Hardenbergh's appointment is Intech’s most recent addition to its investment team since the company's MBO last year, further bolstering its commitment to investment excellence.

Hardenbergh expressed enthusiasm for her new role, saying, "I’m thrilled to join Intech at such a pivotal time post-MBO and look forward to the company’s promising future. This is an exciting step in my career that aligns well with my experience and interests."

About Katherine Hardenbergh

Hardenbergh brings over a decade of experience in the investment field, holding instrumental roles at Acadian Asset Management and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Her tenure includes positions in responsible investing, global equity research, and equities electronic trading.

Her academic pursuits are also noteworthy, as she serves as an Adjunct Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology, teaching a graduate-level Investment Management course, where she imparts her hands-on investment insights to the next generation of financial professionals.

Hardenbergh holds a Master’s Degree in Mathematics in Finance from New York University and two degrees from Lehigh University: a BS in Integrated Business and Engineering and a BS in Information and Systems Engineering.

About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, sustainable equity, and traditional long-only strategies.

