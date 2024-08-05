Intech Strengthens Client Engagement Strategy with Strategic Hire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech Investments is pleased to announce the addition of James Wylie to its team as their new Senior Managing Director, Business Development. This strategic hire underscores Intech's ongoing commitment to enhancing client engagement and expanding its innovative investment solutions.



Jim brings over 30 years of experience in the asset management industry, with a proven track record of driving client-centric growth and forging strong relationships with institutional investors. His skillset has been instrumental in expanding the institutional client base and increasing assets under management; he has held key positions at Spouting Rock, Mackay Shields, Acadian, and BGI.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Wylie to the Intech team," said John Brown, Head of Global Client Development. "He shares our vision of providing clients with innovative investment strategies that deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Jim’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our client relationships."

This hire comes on the heels of Intech's recent successes, including the launch of the U.S. Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Plus Strategy with over half a billion in initial funding and the pioneering partnership with the Texas PSF. These milestones highlight Intech's dedication to delivering unique investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors.

"Joining Intech is an exciting opportunity to be part of a firm that strives to be at the forefront of quantitative equity strategies," said Jim Wylie. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's growth and helping our clients achieve their investment objectives."

With Jim Wylie on board, Intech is well-positioned to further its mission of providing cutting-edge investment strategies while fostering strong, long-lasting client relationships.

About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies.

