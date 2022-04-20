Integral Ad Science Expands in South Korea and Appoints Industry Veteran Inwon Park as the Head of Korea Market

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the appointment of Inwon Park to lead sales operations in South Korea, working with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms in the region. Based in Seoul, Inwon reports to Takeshi Yamaguchi, Country Manager, Japan and South Korea.



Inwon brings a wealth of experience in digital advertising, strategy, team building and programmatic. As marketers in South Korea invest more significant budgets across digital advertising channels, IAS offers the solutions they need to measure quality impressions for their campaigns.

In this new role, Inwon will focus on accelerating IAS's sales operations in South Korea and building strong partnerships with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms. He is tasked to help create education and awareness about media quality and how using IAS solutions can help clients create efficiencies and make online advertising a safe place for advertisers and publishers alike. Previously, he was Account Director at Jellyfish, where he accelerated their client relationships across key verticals. Before that, he worked with companies like iProspect, Carat and Google in South Korea.

"As IAS continues to expand in the APAC region, we're delighted to bring Inwon aboard as the Head of Korea Market to spearhead the media quality mandate in South Korea. Inwon brings a wealth of experience in digital advertising, strategy, team building and programmatic. As marketers in South Korea invest more significant budgets across digital advertising channels, IAS offers the solutions they need to measure quality impressions for their campaigns. We are thrilled to have Inwon on board and look forward to accelerating our growth in South Korea with his sales leadership, industry knowledge, and proven success working with major brands and agencies locally," said Takeshi Yamaguchi, Country Manager, Japan and South Korea at IAS.

"South Korea's digital media market is evolving quickly and educating the clients on the value of media quality for their digital campaigns presents a big opportunity. I look forward to partnering with publishers, media agencies, trading desks and clients to educate them on how to best utilise IAS's programmatic offerings to drive media performance. Joining IAS at this critical point in the company's journey is an exciting opportunity, as the growth of digital advertising drives a greater need for media quality measurement," said Inwon Park, Head of Korea Market, South Korea, IAS.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

