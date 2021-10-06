Integral Ad Science Expands in Southeast Asia, Adds Two Senior Hires

Appoints Lindsay Williams as SEA Country Manager and Peter Angelis as Director, Agency Partnerships

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced two new appointments in Southeast Asia (SEA) including Lindsay Williams as Country Manager and Peter Angelis as Director, Agency Partnerships. In their new roles, Lindsay and Peter will actively work with brands, agencies, publishers, and technology partners to increase digital media quality and programmatic growth across SEA. Based in Singapore, both Lindsay and Peter report to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC.



As Country Manager, SEA, Lindsay will focus on developing sales strategies to best support current clients, while building new partnerships with brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms to help them go beyond verification and make every ad impression count. With over a decade of publisher sales experience across Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Lindsay brings strong expertise in business development, sales strategy, and scaling local market programs. Previously, she was Sales Director at Forbes Media where she worked with leading brands and agencies on digital advertising and content strategies across the region, most recently Regional Commercial Director at Time Out Asia. Lindsay has also held sales roles within leading publishers in Australia.

In his new role, Peter will lead the agency partnerships team in the region, developing localised programs, measurement projects, and training. He will work closely with the key agency stakeholders on programmatic best practices, technology partnerships, and additional projects. Peter's experience leading programmatic planning and optimisation, managing digital operations, and working with agencies across Australia, New York, and Singapore will be vital in his new role. Previously, he was Head of Platforms and Capabilities at OMG Singapore. Before that, he was Director, Programmatic Planning and Optimisation at OMD, New York. Peter started his career as a Screen Trader in Australia.

"With our continued investment and growth plans in Southeast Asia, we are rapidly expanding our team across multiple functions in Singapore. I am thrilled to have Lindsay and Peter provide operational leadership in the region," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS. "Both have strong track records of building strategic partnerships across these markets and growing business within the ad tech space. I am very confident Lindsay and Peter will successfully guide the teams and help clients improve their digital spending outcomes."

"With the growth of digital advertising comes a greater need for media quality measurement, which makes joining IAS at this critical moment an exciting opportunity," said Lindsay Williams, Country Manager, SEA, IAS. "Southeast Asia's digital media market is evolving quickly, and I look forward to working with marketers and publishers to tap into IAS' solutions that can help drive efficiency and return on their investments in new ways."

"I am excited by the continued growth in programmatic advertising in multiple markets across Southeast Asia and look forward to building deeper relationships with our agency partners," said Peter Angelis, Director, Agency Partnerships, IAS. "Understanding our agency partners' needs in SEA will ensure we continue to curate solutions and forge important integrations that make IAS the digital media quality partner of choice".

