MUMBAI, India, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, today announced that Xandr's buying platform, Xandr Invest, now offers IAS's contextual targeting and contextual avoidance capabilities across all programmatic buying. Available globally, advertisers using the Invest DSP can access IAS's curated list of 300+ contextual segments to target suitable content and optimize their programmatic campaigns on a pre-bid basis.



Integral Ad Science Partners with Xandr to Offer Advertisers Stronger Contextual Capabilities

"Programmatic growth continues to surpass expectations, and by partnering with Xandr we're helping more advertisers achieve even stronger results for their campaigns with the latest contextual tools," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Context has never been more relevant for marketers in the current ad landscape, and now they have more control to ensure the most suitable contextual adjacencies for their campaigns directly within the Xandr's Invest DSP."

A recent IAS study showed that 80% of consumers find ad messages related to adjacent content impact their perception of the brand. With Context Control, IAS offers programmatic buyers within Xandr's Invest DSP unprecedented precision to target content that is contextually relevant to their campaigns and avoid content that is unsuitable for their brand, all while achieving the necessary scale. These tools are initially available for campaigns in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, with additional languages coming soon. This integration expands on IAS and Xandr's existing relationship which includes brand safety, fraud, and viewability controls.

"We see more marketers leaning into contextual targeting and avoidance today, which makes our expanded work with IAS all the more relevant," said Dylan McBride, Head of Global Partnerships, Xandr. "Our advertisers are looking for the transparency and controls to run their campaigns alongside trusted content, and that's exactly what IAS provides."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com .

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

