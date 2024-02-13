Integrated Projects and Corporate Tax Advisors Announce Launch of Cost Seg Surveys

Integrated Projects and Corporate Tax Advisors launch Cost Seg Survey. For the first time ever, building owners will be able to underwrite with accurate spatial data during due diligence and after acquisition with accelerated tax benefits.

Integrated Projects (IPX), a pioneer in real estate digitization, together with Corporate Tax Advisors, Inc. (CTA), a leader in tax incentive services, is proud to announce the launch of Cost Seg Survey. This innovative solution is set to redefine the commercial real estate landscape by combining cost segregation analysis with accurate as-built documentation via 3D modeling and 2D CAD plans. For the first time ever, building owners will be able to underwrite with accurate spatial data (areas and quantities) during due diligence and after acquisition with accelerated depreciation.

Addressing a Major Challenge for Commercial Real Estate Owners

The U.S. commercial real estate market faces a significant challenge: 76% of its 5.9 million buildings were constructed before 1999, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Nearly every one of those buildings has outdated plans and documentation.

In Q4 of 2023, the office space sector hit an 18.6% vacancy rate, a 30-year high, with Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital Group, noting a loss of over $1.2 trillion in value since the pandemic's onset. This downturn has spurred new investment strategies, such as SL Green Realty's plan to raise a $1 billion opportunity debt vehicle for New York City and the increasing use of office-to-residential conversions to mitigate housing shortages. Accurate due diligence plays a crucial role in these strategies.

Precise Data and Tax Savings

Cost Segregation is a vital tax-saving strategy that allows property owners to accelerate depreciation on personal property and land improvements. Traditionally, executing cost segregation studies and obtaining accurate as-built documentation required hiring multiple vendors, a process often inefficient and prone to inaccuracies.

Cost Seg Surveys enable real estate owners to obtain valuable verified 3D and 2D assets along with a certified cost segregation study for nearly the same price as a traditional study. This approach accelerates leasing and enhances operational efficiency. "Our collaboration with Corporate Tax Advisors signifies a major advancement. We now capture and verify accurate spaces in 3D and 2D, capturing lost income and drastically cutting time to market with our 'Tenant Ready' assets," states Jose Luis Cruz, CEO and Founder of Integrated Projects.

Frank Forte, Chief Investment Officer at Lucern Capital Partners, praises the partnership: "This is a game-changer. We can lease spaces quicker and boost cash flow, crucial in today's competitive market."

A Win-Win for Commercial Real Estate Owners

Cost Seg Survey offers commercial real estate owners a multifaceted advantage from a single on-site visit: a cost segregation study, creation of accurate navigable 3D and 2D models, virtual tours, and more.

Use cases include:

Leasing: Employ virtual tours of as-builts for marketing and sales.

Employ virtual tours of as-builts for marketing and sales. Asset Management: Fully understand the details of each asset owned.

Fully understand the details of each asset owned. Tenant Build-outs: Provide precise documentation for tenant fit-out planning.

"We are just beginning to uncover the potential of accurate building data. Our partnership with CTA broadens the value we offer to numerous real estate owners and operators," George Valdes, Head of Product at Integrated Projects, remarks.

Heather Fisher, Client Services Director at Corporate Tax Advisors, adds, "We continuously seek ways to enhance our services and empower owners. Our detailed Cost Segregation Survey addresses two major challenges for our clients during acquisitions and renovations."

How to get started

Sign up for Waitlist: Starting today, the Cost Seg Survey waitlist is open for those interested.

Easy Quote and Order Process: In the near future, clients will be able to request a Cost Segregation Survey using the IPX platform. IPX then provides a clear plan and quote to help clients make informed choices.

Smooth Approval and Documentation: After getting client approval, a team records details of the property inside and out, setting the stage for a thorough real estate review.

Detailed Report Creation: The gathered information is turned into different formats like 3D models and 2D plans. This leads to an in-depth cost segregation study, done with CTA, giving real estate owners valuable insights for tax savings.

A shared mission

The partnership between Integrated Projects and Corporate Tax Advisors is built on a shared mission: to deliver unparalleled value to commercial real estate building owners. Our combined expertise ensures that our clients receive a streamlined, cost-effective service that is unmatched in the industry.



About Integrated Projects

Integrated Projects is a worldwide leader in digitization services for owner-operators and design professionals. The Integrated Projects Exchange (IPX) platform helps customers scan, verify, view, and quantify building materials and equipment, enabling building owners to make building and equipment upgrades cost-effectively and meet regulatory demands efficiently. Integrated Projects is a minority-owned business, headquartered in New York. For more details visit www.integrated-projects.com.



About Corporate Tax Advisors

CTA is a nationwide consulting firm specializing in comprehensive education and value-added tax solutions, boasting over 1000 successful tax credit and incentive studies and claiming more than $300M in tax credits and incentives. For more information visit www.corporatetaxadvisors.com

