Integrative Medicine Waukesha, WI Now Offered By Dr Victoria Mondloch Via RHM

Waukesha, WI - Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch @ 262-524-9116 now offers integrative medicine services through RHM. As a regenerative medicine specialist, Dr. Vicki combines conventional and complementary therapies to address a person's physical, emotional, and spiritual well- being.

—

Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch, http://www.victoriajmondlochmd.com/ a board-certified physician and OB/GYN specialist based in Waukesha, WI has become the national physician trainer for Regenerative Health Management (RHM), or what they refer to as Real Health Management. Her holistic approach to healthcare, which emphasizes prevention and lifestyle changes, has gained recognition in the medical community and beyond. Dr. Vicki's vision for the future includes growth through national physician training, which focuses on keeping patients out of the hospital and off medication. She stays up-to-date with changes in her profession through online medical resources and publications and CME.





Now, patients seeking integrative and regenerative healthcare solutions can benefit from Dr. Vicki's expertise and the expanded services available through her alignment with RHM. Dr. Vicki offers personalized and comprehensive healthcare services that combine conventional medical treatments with evidence-based complementary therapies to address a person's physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. As a regenerative medicine specialist, she focuses on repairing, replacing, or regenerating damaged tissues and organs using advanced biological therapies like PAF’s or Placental Amniotic Fluid products (the proteins and growth factors from the support tissue or Wharton’s jelly that supports the umbilical cord vessels (stem cells, tissue engineering, and gene therapy) to restore function and promote healing.





Dr. Vicki's practice is located in Waukesha, WI, but she also offers telemedicine and virtual healthcare services for personalized appointments and consultations. Here's a link to a popular podcast segment https://www.blogtalkradio.com/closeupradio/2023/05/16/part-27-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-innovative-obgyn-dr-victoria-mondloch that she does She provides personal and individualized care that emphasizes the prevention of disease and the promotion of optimal health and well-being through lifestyle changes, such as exercise, diet, stress management, and self-care practices. Patients seek Dr. Vicki and her team when they're looking for a doctor who will listen and spend time with them, particularly those who've been to multiple specialists with no answers.



Dr. Vicki's approach to wellness care gives hope to patients rather than sickness care. Her goal is to empower patients to make their own healthcare decisions and understand how their bodies work from adolescence through menopause and postmenopause. What sets Dr. Vicki apart from her competition is her dedication to women's health. She wants to dispel the myth that traditional medicine only considers women's health important if they're delivering babies or need surgery or have cancer. Women of all ages deserve to understand how their bodies work and deserve access to integrative medicine that prioritizes their health.



With Dr. Vicki's alignment with RHM, patients can expect a wider range of services and treatments that incorporate a blend of traditional and non-traditional approaches. RHM, a leading provider of natural and complementary therapies, complements Dr. Vicki's practice by offering a range of treatments and therapies that are derived from natural sources, such as herbs, plants, and natural supplements (minerals). For more information about Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch's services, visit her RHM page at https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/

About Us: Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch is a renowned physician in integrative medicine,a regenerative medicine specialist, and published author of "Blossoming: Becoming a Woman: A Path to Balanced Hormones and Healthy Habits." and “Full Bloom: Perimenopause, Menopause, Post-Menopause and Beyond”. She offers personalized care that emphasizes disease prevention and optimal health through lifestyle changes and optimizing supplements. Dr. Mondloch's expertise in integrative and regenerative healthcare has led her to be a sought-after guest on various medical podcasts.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch - RHM Waukesha, WI

Address: 20800 Swenson Dr #425, Waukesha, WI 53186, United States

Phone: 262-524-9116

Website: https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/-Mx7Tgo_KuA

Release ID: 89097906

