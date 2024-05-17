Integrity Solutions Earns Multiple 2024 Top Sales Training Industry Awards

For the sixth straight year, the award-winning sales performance, coaching and training firm Integrity Solutions has been honored with prestigious Stevie® Awards, this time taking home awards in five separate categories.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the company has been recognized in both the Sales Training Practice of the Year and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year categories. The recognition is in addition to the firm being named one of Training Industry’s top sales training and enablement companies for the seventh consecutive year and one of Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies for the eighth time in the past nine years.

At the 18th annual Stevie Awards gala on April 12, 2024, Integrity Solutions was presented with the following awards:

Ethics in Sales Gold Award: Sponsored by Sales Partnerships Inc., this award “recognizes organizations for best practices and achievements in demonstrating the highest ethical standards in the sales industry.”

Best Use of Thought Leadership Gold Award: For the second consecutive year, Integrity Solutions was honored with the Gold award in this category, highlighting the firm's brand strategy of developing and sharing high quality, original educational insights and training reinforcement through avenues such as the Mental Selling sales podcast, the newly published book Listen to Sell, byline article contributions and podcast appearances, and thought-provoking blog posts.

Sales Training Practice of the Year Silver Award

Sales Consulting Practice of the Year Bronze Award

Best New Sales Training Product of the Year Bronze Award: Integrity Solutions’ Integrity Prospecting was one of only two finalists in this category.

“Being singled out by these prestigious organizations year after year is not only a tremendous honor but also a testament to the commitment of our team and the value they contribute to our clients and the broader sales community,” said Mike Esterday, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “While all of the awards are notable, we are particularly gratified to have received the Gold Stevie Award for Ethics in Sales. Integrity isn’t just in our name; it’s in every fiber of our organization. Acting ethically at all times is our number one core value and central to everything we teach and believe in.”

Over the past six years, Integrity Solutions has won a total of four Gold, four Silver and nine Bronze Stevie Awards. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

According to one of the judges, “Remarkable dedication to customer-focused sales strategies and continuous innovation in learning methodologies truly set Integrity Solutions apart.” Another commented, “These accomplishments showcase a robust and multifaceted thought leadership strategy, leveraging diverse mediums such as podcasts, publications, blogs, and book authorship to establish a prominent position within the industry.”

Training Industry prepares their annual Top Sales Training and Enablement Companies list based on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Integrity Solutions’ selection to the Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement List was based on the breadth and quality of program and service offerings; industry visibility, innovation and impact in the sales training market; client and customer representation; and business performance and growth.

Selling Power’s criteria for their Top Sales Training Companies list include depth and breadth of sales training programs offered, innovative offerings (sales training courses, sales methodology, or sales delivery methods), broader contributions to the sales training market and strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

