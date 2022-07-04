Intellect engages with MSIG Hong Kong to provide holistic mental health support to their policyholders

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect and MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG Hong Kong"), a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance group, today announced a new engagement with MSIG Hong Kong to provide accessible, end-to-end employee wellbeing support to the insurer's medical clients. The market-leading insurance company saw the need for a personalised and comprehensive platform that would address the issue of mental health and the timely need for mental wellbeing support in Hong Kong.

From 4thJuly 2022 till 31stDecember 2022, applicants for MSIG Hong Kong's SME Group Medical Insurance can enjoy complimentary access to Intellect's mental health platform for free. This benefit is extended to all existing policyholders of SME Group Medical Insurance. Aside from offering comprehensive coverage in their extensive SME Group Medical Insurance plan, MSIG Hong Kong believes that access to a holistic mental wellness platform will equip its clients' workforces with a clinically-validated approach to provide the right care for their employee's needs.

Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer, MSIG Hong Kong, said: "Now, perhaps more than ever before in Hong Kong, employers are paying more attention to the mental well-being of their people. The pandemic ushered in new levels of anxiety for many in Hong Kong, which is why it is so important that we, as a society, work to promote good mental health. We are delighted to be collaborating with Intellect on this initiative by offering free access to the Intellect platform to members of our SME Group Medical Insurance plans. Through our work with Intellect, we are contributing not just to the success of businesses by helping their employees, but are also helping to break down challenges around access to mental health support in society."

As Asia's largest and fastest-growing mental health tech company, Intellect offers a proactive and inclusive approach to mental health, accessible to anyone – from anywhere. With Hong Kong being one of the most overworked cities in the world according to studies , workplace stress and a lack of work-life balance can lead to mental health issues. Leaving these unchecked can lead to burnout, stress, low morale, and consequently, low productivity and employee absenteeism. "We live in a time where it's never been clearer that mental healthcare and support is strongly needed across Asia.," states Theodoric Chew, Co-founder & CEO of Intellect. "We're beyond proud to continue leading the conversation on mental health and expanding our presence with MSIG Hong Kong, to scale our offerings in Hong Kong and beyond."

Additionally, mental health concerns in Hong Kong have been revealed to be further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic . Fear of contracting the virus, isolation from other people, and shifting daily routines have all contributed to several professionals developing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders. Backed by clinical and behavioural health experts, Intellect offers an end-to-end, 24/7 mental healthcare system that features one-on-one coaching, guided journals, rescue sessions, and other proactive and inclusive mental health services to its users all from the privacy of a downloadable App.

"As one of Asia's leading insurers, MSIG has incredible experience in working with the global market and provides flexible benefits that equip its clients to safeguard the wellbeing of its employees," said Jonathan Cuevas, Head of Commercial at Intellect. "We look forward to collaborating with the team to lower barriers to mental healthcare in Hong Kong and provide comprehensive employee mental healthcare."

Sign up for MSIG Hong Kong's SME Group Medical Insurance and get your company access to personalised mental health programs and 1-to-1 coaching sessions from Intellect for free until 31stDecember 2022 only.

About Intellect

Intellect's mission is to make mental healthcare & wellbeing support accessible for everyone.

We do this by marrying technology with a human touch in a single platform, delivering end-to-end wellbeing support for individuals and organisations alike.

For organisations who are looking to safeguard employee wellbeing amidst the new hybrid workspace, Intellect equips workforces with our clinically-validated approach to personalise the right care your employees need.

Today, Intellect is the largest and fastest-growing mental health tech company in Asia Pacific. Over 3 million members and leading organisations globally trust Intellect to provide personalized, evidence-based wellbeing support. Intellect was also selected as one of Google's Best Apps of 2020.

About MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG Hong Kong")

MSIG Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited within the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 50 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue*. It is the number one Japanese insurer with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan.

MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 160 years, dating as far back as 1855.

*2021 Fortune Global 500, Property & Casualty Insurance Category