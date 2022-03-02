Intellect offers free access to healthcare workers to support mental well-being during surge in healthcare demand

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2022 /PR Newswire/ -- Singapore-based mental health platform Intellect is providing three-month premium access to healthcare workers in Singapore at no cost, aiming to help maintain their mental well-being. The self-care app company recognizes the importance of managing the psychological stress of frontline health workers who have been stretched throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a nation, we could not have made it through without the hard work of our healthcare workers. From Delta to Omicron, their workload has only gotten heavier and more stressful. We want to do our part and give back to our healthcare heroes by supporting their mental well-being in these trying times," said Theodoric Chew, Co-founder and CEO of Intellect.

1,080 healthcare workers out of more than 60,000 made use of counselling and support services in the past year, resulting in a utilisation rate of not more than 1.8%. To further increase this, Intellect wants to support them with free access to a readily available self-care app to tackle their time or energy restraints when engaging with an external provider.

Mounting pressure on frontliners

The private and public healthcare ecosystem in Singapore has been stretched for two years throughout the pandemic, but potentially none more than now during the surge in cases past 25,000 with the Omicron variant. The situation has reached such a zenith that Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has written a public letter on February 21, 2022, citing an unprecedented move to bring in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to fill workforce shortages.

While maintaining physical well-being is more critical for the healthcare workers in a bid to provide people with health service during the pandemic, managing their mental health has become paramount. A recent study indicated more than 75% of these professionals are prone to burnouts with signs of exhaustion and disengagement that may impact physical conditions.

Utilizing cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) technology, Intellect is developed by leading psychologists and behavioral health experts, the app will help users to better manage their personal and work life, and is not just for the clinically distressed. The app provides a quick Rescue Session, which can address a range of unsettling feelings such as burnout, frustration, and lack of motivation.

The #IntellectForGood campaign carrying a tagline of "You're here for them, we're here for you" highlights the tech company's goal to make mental wellbeing accessible to everyone.

"We know that healthcare workers are pressed for time and our app can be accessed anytime, anywhere, in bite-sized snippets," Chew added.

To use the free three-month premium access, healthcare workers can download the Intellect app on App Store or Google Play. When the app starts, click "Join with your organization" and enter the code "SGHEALTH".

For more information on the #IntellectforGood campaign, visit here and use #HealthcareHeroes on your social media to appreciate our healthcare workers' contributions.

About Intellect

Intellect is a modern-day mental health company with a mission to make mental healthcare and wellbeing support accessible for everyone. Serving over 3 million members and leading organizations globally, Intellect has become the largest and fastest-growing mental health tech company in Asia and was selected as one of Google's Best Apps of 2020 .

Intellect is backed by leading investors including Insignia Ventures Partners, Y Combinator, HOF Capital, Headline, East Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, XA Network, and an extensive list of family offices, big tech executives & renowned angel investors.