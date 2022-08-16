Intellect Partners With Banyan Tree Bintan to roll out an exclusive luxury resort wellbeing experience

Intellect joins hands with Banyan Tree Bintan resort for the latest holistic wellbeing program in the industry: Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary

This partnership brings Intellect's comprehensive mental wellbeing platform into the hospitality industry through Banyan Tree's extensive guest and associate network

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest and fastest-growing mental health company, Intellect, today announced its partnership with Banyan Tree, an award-winning hospitality group. The collaboration between the tech company and Banyan Tree's Bintan resort is the first of its kind in extending Intellect's personalised, end-to-end wellbeing support to the hospitality industry through the Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary experience.

As tourism re-enters the global scene with the relaxing of travel restrictions, guests searching for the perfect holiday getaway can enjoy a retreat in picturesque cliff-top villas at Banyan Tree Bintan. Together, Intellect and Banyan Tree Bintan will incorporate a personalised mental wellness approach into a leisurely vacation experience with access to various facilities for guests to reclaim their personal wellbeing. "We're honoured to continue expanding our presence into the hospitality industry in partnership with Banyan Tree, delivering a unique guest experience", states Theodoric Chew, Co-founder & CEO of Intellect. Today, Intellect has over 3 million users, comprehensive provider networks in 20 countries and is available in 14 languages.

By the end of their stay, guests who book Wellbeing Sanctuary at Banyan Tree Bintan can expect to have discovered new tools and knowledge to build mental resilience and improve their overall wellbeing. Guided content and habit-building programs from the Intellect app will be made available for guests to access throughout and after their stay.

Synonymous with luxury and relaxation, Banyan Tree Bintan is committed to embracing the environment and caring for the guests who pass through their doors. "This groundbreaking collaboration reinforces both companies' mission to democratise wellbeing by creating touchpoints and harnessing technology to support people to be well and live well", said Michelle Ng, Head of Customer Insights at Banyan Tree Group.

Catered for the wellbeing-curious, Wellbeing Sanctuary is found in designated Banyan Tree hotels and resorts, combining stays with dining, spa and activities into a single exclusive wellbeing journey.

Starting this August, consumers can pre-book the Wellbeing Sanctuary package which entitles them to a stay at the Wellbeing Ocean Villa on the Rock, full premium access to the Intellect app throughout and after the stay, as well as numerous other guest perks.

To learn more about Banyan Tree Wellbeing Sanctuary, click here .

ABOUT INTELLECT

Intellect provides the easiest yet most comprehensive mental health benefits for everyone. Speak with behavioural health coaches, work with licensed psychologists, or take on self-guided programs, entirely within an app.

By marrying technology with a human touch, Intellect empowers individuals and organisations to meet their wellbeing goals. With a bench of certified coaches and scientific experts, Intellect aims to provide a modern and inclusive approach to mental health, accessible to anyone – from anywhere.

Find out more about Intellect here .

ABOUT BANYAN TREE

Banyan Tree offers a Sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe-inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. An all-villa concept often with private pools, Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.