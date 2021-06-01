Intellicare partners with UnionBank to open fully digital ePaycard accounts for affiliated doctors

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asalus Corporation (operating under the trade name "Intellicare"), one of the country's leading health maintenance organization (HMO), recently partnered with Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), renowned as the "best digital bank" in the country, for the ePaycard Digital Account Opening (eDAO) of its affiliated doctors to help speed up the disbursement of their professional fees, benefits, and other reimbursements. A virtual signing ceremony was held last May 14, 20201 to formalize the partnership agreement.



UnionBank offers an account opening facility that is efficient, paperless, and with a fully digital disbursement solution for the convenience of Intellicare affiliated doctors. To facilitate the opening of their accounts, the doctors will receive an SMS with a unique reference code which will be used to continue the application via the UnionBank Online App. Account opening will be a fully digital process which can be made at the doctor's own time and convenience. Upon Intellicare's approval, the ePaycard accounts will be opened real time.

The doctors' ePaycard accounts will automatically be enrolled in UnionBank Online and will be able to do digital transactions like Fund Transfer, Bills Payment, Save up for Goals, Split Bills, Buy Load, and many more.

UnionBank and Intellicare will be providing communication materials and hosting online onboarding sessions and webinars to educate the doctors on the features and benefits of eDAO and how to secure their online bank accounts.

Mary Joyce S. Gonzales, Executive Vice-President and Retail Banking Center Head of UnionBank, stated: "The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed all of us to innovate. With restrictions on movement and the need for contactless payment to reduce exposure to the virus, the Bank has made it its goal to aid companies and its employees in making the disbursement process more efficient, convenient, and safe for all those involved in the transaction."

Audrey Meldy B. Gallardo, Executive Vice-President of Intellicare, remarked: "It is Intellicare's desire to always consider the best for our partner doctors and medical facilities to ensure the efficient flow in the supply chain. This payment facility of UnionBank is an enabler for us to meet our commitments to them in the best way possible amid the challenges of less physical contact in managing the pandemic."

About Intellicare Group

Intellicare is part of Fullerton Healthcare Group ("Fullerton Health") - a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform in the Asia Pacific region.

Asalus Corporation (Intellicare) is engaged in the business of developing, maintaining and promoting integrated medical and health maintenance services, with the aim of providing a comprehensive, systematic and prevention-oriented concept of medical and health maintenance program, through the accreditation, integration and professional maintenance of the services of healthcare facilities and providers.

For more information, please visit www.intellicare.com.ph.

About UnionBank

Union Bank of the Philippines has always been among the first to embrace technological innovations to empower its customers into the future of banking.

It has consistently been recognized as of one of Asia's leading companies, ranking among the country's top universal banks in terms of profitability and efficiency.

Over the years, UnionBank has garnered a record-breaking number of awards and recognition, most recently declared as Digital Bank of the Year by The Asset Triple A, for four consecutive years now; Asia Pacific's Digital Trailblazer by IDC Asia Pacific, and its most noteworthy recognition ranked "Top 2 Most Helpful Banks in Asia Pacific during COVID-19" by BankQuality.com.

UnionBank stands firm in its promise to power the future of banking through "Tech-Up Pilipinas" to best serve the growing needs of Filipinos everywhere, while pioneering innovations for a better world.

For more information on UnionBank, please visit www.unionbankph.com

