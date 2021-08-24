Intelligent Automation Leader Laiye Marches into Hong Kong Market

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye, the leading Intelligent Automation provider and the Niche Player in Gartner "2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation", announces official establishment of its Hong Kong office with increasing presence in global market.

"International expansion has become a priority business strategy for Laiye since the beginning of 2021. Hong Kong market has traditionally been a bridge between mainland and global with many MNCs and international headquarters of large China-based companies. We believe our presence in Hong Kong will further propel our products and services to world-class levels and lay a solid foundation to widen our global footprint," said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye. "The establishment of Hong Kong office shows our commitment to the local community and we will tap into the local talent pool for enterprise softwares to lead our expansion in RPA and intelligent automation markets."

Laiye also announces that Ricky Lau has been appointed as the General Manager of Hong Kong and Macau. In his role with the company, he will be responsible for spearheading business growth, strengthening partner relationships and developing sales channels for Laiye in the region with his 20 years market knowledge and sales experience. His expertise lies in solutions in the all different SaaS solution, Big Data and digital transformation. Prior to joining Laiye, Ricky was CRO of Eventx, RVP of BlackLine, Regional Director of Qlik.

"We will work with global partners in Hong Kong to foster intelligent automation in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Government, and all different industries. We will also set up our partner ecosystem to develop the Hong Kong market together with local resellers. "said Ricky Lau.

RPA is the world's fastest-growing software segment, according to Gartner, and also one of the most popular automation solutions for increasing operational efficiency. Recently Gartner released its annual report "2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" which positioned Laiye as a Niche Player and highlighted other influential vendors including UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and BluePrism.

At present, Laiye has helped enterprise customers in industries such as insurance, communication, electricity, finance, retail, and public utilities such as smart city, government services, healthcare, and institutes of higher learning. It has achieved profound breakthroughs in various business scenarios and build up end-to-end automation solutions. Meanwhile, Laiye is steadily pushing forward to build a world-class integrated intelligent automation platform and has set up teams in Southeast Asia, the Americas, UK, and Europe to better service the local partners and customers with innovative solutions.

About Laiye

Laiye has rich experience in RPA + AI and helps businesses and people realize their full potential by optimizing the human-machine collaborative alliance with sophisticated, dynamic, productivity-enhancing digital, low-code "workforce solutions". Laiye delivers the deepest, most advanced AI/RPA/NLP solutions to help businesses become more efficient, effective, agile, and successful. And it frees people to focus on meaningful, innovative, mission-critical initiatives.

Core technologies include robotic process automation (RPA), process mining, natural language processing (NLP), conversational intelligence, text recognition, and image recognition.

www.laiye.com/en