Intelligent Lithium Battery Management System BMS

The battery management system BMS can coordinate the tolerance, pressure difference, and internal resistance difference among the cells of the smart lithium battery to maximize the efficiency of the battery pack.

As we all know, a lithium battery is a type of lithium battery that uses lithium metal or lithium-ion as a conductive medium and is a collective term for lithium batteries and lithium-ion batteries. With the development of science and technology, ordinary lithium batteries can no longer meet the increasing technological needs of enterprises. High-tech enterprises use big data and technology to empower lithium batteries and realize the intelligence of lithium batteries.

Standard lithium battery

Smart lithium batteries are the inevitable result of the development of lithium batteries. Since a single lithium battery cell cannot meet the requirements of most portable electronic devices, it is necessary to form a battery pack through multiple cells in series and parallel. Specific requirements of electronic equipment can only be met under the conditions. However, there are particular errors in the capacity, voltage, internal resistance, etc., between the lithium batteries, which affect the stability of their work and are prone to failure to improve the strength of their work. The battery management system BMS can coordinate the tolerance, pressure difference, and internal resistance difference among the cells of the smart lithium battery to maximize the efficiency of the battery pack. Through the battery management system and the SaaS Internet of Things management background, the lithium battery status is monitored in real-time to realize the intelligent management of the battery.

Due to the application of lithium-ion batteries, intelligence development has also resulted in the explosion of the lithium battery industry chain. Each wave of intelligence will cause the lithium-ion battery market to show an explosive growth of geometric progression. Lithium batteries have promoted new energy reforms, the intellectual development of the new energy lithium battery industry chain, and lithium-ion electric vehicles.

What is the performance of smart lithium batteries?

At present, lithium-ion batteries have been widely used in all aspects of our daily lives. Almost all kinds of electronic products are lithium batteries. Application in the travel industry has been the theme of the past two years. Under the "dual carbon" goal, Lithium battery is the only way for every new energy company. The intelligentization of lithium batteries is conducive to the popularization and application of electric vehicles. At present, many lithium-ion battery packs adopt the form of multi-cell series and parallel. Due to the individual differences of the cells, the cells can't reach 100% balance. Therefore, a complete charging management circuit is perfect for charging and charging the lithium-ion battery packs. Discharge management is essential.

For non-disposable batteries, rechargeable batteries, over-discharge is an urgent problem to be solved. The excessive discharge will result in degradation of battery performance. To avoid over-discharge of the storm, and over-discharge protection circuit is added. If the discharge voltage drops to a preset voltage value, the battery stops supplying power to the outside world. However, the actual situation is more complicated. Therefore, the discharge cut-off time of an intelligent lithium-ion battery is only the last line of defense for the battery's protection. In the past, the management circuit should calculate the terminal life and provide early warning to the user to have sufficient time to take corresponding safety measures.

For voltage detection of conventional lithium-ion batteries, additional detection devices, such as voltmeters, are required. And this detection cannot be carried out during flight. The intelligent lithium-ion battery can transmit voltage data through digital image transmission and view the battery pack voltage on the APP. Save battery history data, such as usage times, abnormal times, battery life, etc. The battery is strange. The software can prompt battery abnormalities, such as short circuits, excessive charging current, excessive voltage, excessive temperature, and low temperature.

An intelligent lithium-ion battery structure is straightforward, mainly divided into lithium battery cell, battery guard plate (BMS), battery fixing bracket, wire, etc. Use lithium iron phosphate safety core, three-layer BMS system, realize the intelligent management of the battery, and significantly reduce the power consumption. The high-energy-density lithium-ion battery saves 70% of the space occupied by lead-acid; the smart battery management system saves 80% of daily operating costs and supports the mixing of different lithium battery moduli.

The performance of the above-mentioned HOPPT power intelligent lithium battery can represent the embodiment of other smart lithium batteries. HOPPTBATTERY has patents for the manufacture of intelligent lithium batteries, independently develops the ability to produce lithium batteries, and independently develops intelligent lithium battery management systems. The selection of smart lithium batteries can be used as a reference. The intelligentization of lithium batteries is an inevitable choice for scientific and technological development. The popularization of lithium batteries in electric vehicles is only a matter of time. We will wait and see whether new energy electric vehicles can be popularized.

Eighteen thousand six hundred fifty lithium batteries, polymer lithium batteries, ternary lithium batteries, 26650, nickel-metal hydride batteries, etc. Cylindrical lithium batteries are still relatively standard where we use them in our lives. Lithium batteries form a powerful lithium battery pack. Used in two-wheeled electric bicycles, as well as a small fan that girls prefer nowadays. All lithium batteries are used to drive the fan with a small motor. The more common power banks have cylindrical lithium batteries.

