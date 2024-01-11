Intellihub Unleashes Smart Innovation: Explore Our Exceptional Lineup of Intelligent Solutions

Intellihub is a smart technology provider in Singapore that designs and implements green sustainability solutions. Their products include the True Presence Multi Sensor, HPD2 Optical Sensor, and RS PRO CONNECT 5100. These products are designed to enhance the convenience and security of the spaces.

—

Intellihub, since 2011, design and implement green sustainability solutions for Offices, Institutions, Buildings, Hotels and Hospitals. They are invested in building an intuitive harmony between people, technology, and the environment, to respond to market challenges and shape the future of living in Singapore. As the exclusive partner for STEINEL since 2015, Intellihub is excited to introduce some of the notable intelligent products from the company: True Presence Multi Sensor, HPD2 Optical Sensor, and RS PRO CONNECT 5100 High-Frequency Sensor, designed to enhance the convenience and security of the spaces we work and live in.

The STEINEL True Presence Multi Sensor detects human occupancy in rooms reliably, even when guests are stationary. This information allows the reliable activation and deactivation of lighting without the need for stay ON times and without any waste of electricity. This sensor is perfect for hotels and schools, with its capability of gathering data of the room’s CO2, humidity, VOC, air pressure, brightness and temperature, contributing to the perfect indoor climate while effectively reducing energy costs.

As the world's only optical sensor of its kind, STEINEL HPD2 Sensor, detects and counts people sitting and standing in up to five precisely definable detection zones. Ideal for managing meeting rooms, it facilitates the analysis of space utilization as it identifies actual room use, or for detecting unused office workstations for flexible desk management.



Meanwhile, the STEINEL RS PRO CONNECT 5100 High-Frequency Sensor marks a breakthrough in car park lighting solutions. These innovative systems produce more light with less energy, activating illumination only when necessary. This results in cost reductions of up to 94%, enhancing lighting convenience and safety in car parks. The solution ensures a high return on investment for car park operators through contemporary and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Intellihub's strategic partnerships with STEINEL, ABB, and LUTRON not only develop and deliver innovative solutions to meet clients' requirements but also reduce energy costs and future-proof their premises. These partnerships have positioned Intellihub as one of Singapore's most sought-after smart technology providers.

The innovative use of True Presence Multi Sensor, HPD2 Optical Sensor and RS PRO CONNECT 5100 High-Frequency Sensor results in more efficient energy consumption and healthier workplace with data analytics of their building. Intellihub's CEO expresses excitement about unveiling these new Building Intelligence solutions, emphasizing the company's commitment to driving innovation in smart technologies, fostering sustainability, and shaping the future of living.

True Presence Multi Sensor, HPD2 Optical Sensor and RS PRO CONNECT 5100 are now available for purchase, enabling businesses and individuals to revolutionize their spaces with cutting-edge, intelligent solutions.

About the company: At the intersection of people, technology, and the environment, Intellihub pioneers intelligent solutions for smart buildings and homes. With over 12 years of industry leadership, we continue to redefine comfort, efficiency, and security in residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial spaces.

Contact Info:

Name: Jeffrey ho

Email: Send Email

Organization: Intellihub

Address: 66 Horne Road #03-00 Singapore 209073

Phone: +65 6276 9188

Website: https://intellihub.com.sg/



Release ID: 89118450

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.