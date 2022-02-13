Intentional Life Coach Sallie Wagner Launches Her Podcast, High Frequency Mindset Uninstall Restrictive Paradigms

A new weekly podcast hosted by Life Alchemist Sallie Wagner will help listeners reboot their thinking and promote mindfulness.

Sallie Wagner is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and change-maker known as the “What’s Next Strategist.” As a life coach, Sallie specializes in helping clients discover and uncover their true motivation, clarity, and focus, with techniques that include Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Evolved Neurolinguistic Programming (eNLP), and trauma-aware coaching. She has recently launched her latest work, “High Frequency Mindset,” Podcast on the Web Talk Radio Network.

“It's not what you don't know that holds you back, it's what you do know that's not true that holds you back,” Sallie states.

Listeners will learn the benefits of rebooting their thinking, which promotes mindfulness and relaxation to live the life that makes them come alive. They will learn from Sallie and other experts as they share tips and techniques to help them achieve their goals and live a more fulfilling life. Each episode of High Frequency Mindset will explore different aspects of restrictive paradigms – from self-limiting beliefs to fear-based decision making – and offer Sallie’s techniques to maximize their skill set to create lasting change. The podcast can be found on iTunes or www.HighFrequencyMindsetPodcast.com.

Sallie’s continuing mission is to impact lives as she coaches and guides her clients to get rid of beliefs that hold them back, so they can fully embrace and integrate the challenges that life brings to discover, create, and live the life that makes them come alive. She incorporates EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) and eNLP (evolved Neurolinguistic Programming) as she guides clients to effectively and efficiently identify and get rid of beliefs that hold individuals back, empowering them to fully embrace life’s challenges to discover, create, and live the life that makes them come alive and love what’s next.

Sallies’s High Frequency Mindset community can be found on Facebook and invites the public to participate.

Sallie is currently booking a complimentary consultation session and speaking for corporate team building and leadership events. She also offers one-on-one sessions tailored specifically toward the needs of an individual or a group. Download her free M.S.G. Reboot e-Book (Valued at $19.97) on the website.

About the Host: A native of North Carolina, a long-time resident of Kansas City (Missouri), Sallie is now headquartered in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Speaker, author, lawyer, real estate broker and instructor, and life coach, Sallie spent most of her law career taking the scenic route through the corporate world, working in real estate for various industries. She currently owns and operates a company that provides broker and contract compliance services to real estate brokerages throughout Florida. She also owns a real estate school, providing exceptional Florida real estate educational opportunities throughout the world. Serving over 2,500 real estate agents, averaging 600 transactions each week, with an annual sales volume of over $6 Billion, Sallie provides timely assistance to agents on contract questions and transaction pitfalls, facilitating tens of thousands of families to achieve their homeownership dreams.

Release ID: 89062039