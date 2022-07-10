The International Association for English Research announces the start of the National English Grammar Challenge for College Students (NEGCCS) in 2022 in China

—

The International Association for English Research announces to hold the National English Grammar Challenge for College Students (NEGCCS) in 2022 in China,aiming to stimulate the enthusiasm of college students in the country to learn English and improve their English grammar ability.

On June 24, the organizer opened the contestant registration application window. At the same time, for the co-organizers, the platform also opened the application link.

In order to better publicize the activities, the organizer announced that the award-winning certificate of the National College English Grammar Challenge will provide an important basis for college students to evaluate their excellence, protect their research, and study abroad.

In order to facilitate the participation of students, the organizer also announced that the competition will be in the form of online registration and online competition. Students who successfully register will choose the test room and take the online test within the specified time.

Grammar is an important skill in English, and it is also a shortcoming of Chinese college students' English learning. In order to overcome the shortcomings of college students' English grammar in my country, the National English Grammar Challenge for College Students is divided into four categories: A, B, C, and D to organize national college students to participate in the competition. That is, graduate students, undergraduates, junior college students of all grades and majors in colleges across the country can participate in the NEGCCS of the corresponding category. Category A is suitable for graduate students; Category B is suitable for undergraduate students majoring in English; Category C is suitable for non-English major undergraduate students; Category D is suitable for junior college students. The award-winning certificate of the NEGCCS will provide an important basis for college students to evaluate their excellence, recommended graduate students, and study abroad.

About Organizers.

International Association for English Research announced as sponsor.

About Contestants.

The organizer announced that All full-time students (graduate, undergraduate, and junior college students) in colleges across the country can participate in the NEGCCS.

About Principle.

After collecting opinions from all parties, the organizer decided to adhere to the principle of voluntary registration of students. This activity "focuses on participation and is oriented to all", and it is not allowed to select only some "top students" to participate in the competition, while excluding most students.

About Schedule.

After discussion by the organizers, the time will be set as June 24, 2022 - August 31, 2022.

About System.

This competition adopts the form of online registration and online competition. Students who successfully register will choose the test room and take the online test within the specified time. After the teacher gives the score, the list of winners will be sorted according to the score, and certificates will be issued to the winning students. Please refer to the official website of the competition (www.saikr.com/vse/2022NEGCCS) for the specific exam time and procedure.

About Rewards.

For Student Awards:

First prize: No more than 5% of the contestants, Second prize: No more than 15% of the contestants, Third prize: No more than 30% of the contestants,

After the contest, the top five players in each category will be awarded a student membership of International English Studies.

*all contestants can obtain an electronic version of the certificate of participation.

For Collective Awards:

Comprehensive evaluation will be based on the winning of the participating teams and the number of participating teams.

For Teacher Awards:

Comprehensive evaluation will be based on the winning of the participating teams and the number of participating teams.

For Volunteer Awards:

Contribute to the promotion, organization, and distribution of award certificates for the competition.

Exhibition of award-winning certificate sample drawings

About Fee.

After discussion, the organizer decided that each Contestants needs to pay the registration and evaluation fee of 39 yuan, which is paid through the competition official website; the fee is used for competition organization, proposition, score, certificate production and mailing.

About Registration.

Contestants can Register on the competition registration website ( www.saikr.com/vse/2022NEGCCS ). This website is the only official registration channel for the competition.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Davids

Email: Send Email

Organization: International Association for English Research

Website: http://www.iaer1992.com



