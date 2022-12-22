International Best-Selling Author and Energy Healer Executive Coach Barbie Layton was featured on the cover of LiT Magazine

A magazine that will bring positivity and motivation into the lives of entrepreneurs, Barbie Layton announces her collaboration with LiT Magazine, which stands for leaders in transformation.

—

Barbie Layton, an energy healer, executive coach, and one of USA Today’s Top 10 Conscious Female Leaders to Watch in 2022, was recently featured on the cover of Leaders In Transformation (LiT) Magazine. The magazine features Layton’s six-page article “Harness Your Energy to Manifest Your Success.” Layton was also the keynote presenter for the LiT Magazine RedCarpet event. Readers will find the magazine in Spanish and English, available online in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

"Gratitude for what you have at any given moment is the highest frequency,” Layton says, “to allow you to manifest more of what you wish to magnetize into your life positively."

Barbie Layton is one of the most popular and sought-after intuitive life coaches. She is known for her fantastic energy teachings and healing sessions. These sessions can break the energy blocks, and the body's healing ability is activated. She loves to talk about success and its role in people's lives. She believes success is about harnessing the energy and doing the right things at the right time. But people often need more confidence, lose focus, and need more dedication and patience when in challenging situations. Through her coaching sessions and training, she always encourages them to come up and chase their dreams, no matter how difficult things seem.

Layton invites everyone to check out the magazine, which is focused on helping leaders in transformation. The magazine is a must for international business communities, as there will be several interesting articles and information to read. The magazine is for all those looking forward to succeeding in life but meeting blockages and challenges along the way. She says, "Learn how to harness your energy to manifest success," and readers will find this in the magazine. Other exciting stories, like "5 Relationships Successful Business Owners Have," and about self-confidence. To get your copy go to, https://www.litmagazineworldwide.com/barbie-layton

Barbie Layton has always believed in the power of energy healing and transformation. She has an M.A. in spiritual psychology from the world-renowned University of Santa Monica and is one of the best coaches and motivational speakers. In one of the award-winning documentaries of the Cannes Film Festival, "The Prison Project," she served as a counselor to women serving life sentences.

Layton is gifted with the ability to read situations and energy in people. She can identify blocks in people and clear them up. She has helped thousands of people manifest miracles in their lives and pave the way for a brighter future. Layton’s sessions aim to help people re-fall in love, re-animate their dreams and become the VIP of their own lives.

Layton offers a free meditation that elevates frequency with a natural tone of 528 hz on the Solfeggio frequency scale. She believes that when the frequency is upgraded to the tone of gratitude, important things start taking place in life. Layton urges her listeners to listen to this for at least 21–30 days. She always believes in miracles and how positive changes can occur through gratitude, creativity, and love. She mentions listening to the frequency of meditation and checking out how life changes for good and how positive things happen. Learn more and access a complimentary 15-minute “Upgrade your Frequency,” meditation at www.BarbieLayton.com.

About Barbie Layton: Barbie Layton is a renowned speaker, energy healer, and executive coach with over 25 years of experience with a TV show on the Best You TV channel and syndicated on the Get Lit worldwide Roku channel. She has interviewed more than 40 top world leaders making headlines and bringing positive change. She is an international best-selling author in the popular franchise “Women Gone Wild: Wealth Edition,” which had six New York Times billboards in 2022. She has been featured in USA Today, Forbes, Success magazine, Goss, Ageless, and Wild magazine, and many more.

Layton has been working closely with the entrepreneurship communities, especially MindValley, Get Lit Worldwide, and The Los Angeles Tribune to be successful in their endeavors. She has coached thousands of people during her career, helping them rediscover their life goals. Layton. She hosts "You Are Amazing," a popular show aired on The Best You TV, and currently in syndication on multiple platforms.

Her sessions on abundance and money block clearings are top-rated among her clients, with amazing testimonials. She helps people through her coaching sessions and by guiding them to harness the power of their own innate intuition. Layton offers her Quantum soulprint energy clearings, which have miraculous effects on the lives of her clients. She is available for corporate coaching sessions, authoring articles, speaking engagements, TV and podcast appearances. To connect with her, please visit www.BarbieLayton.com.

About LIT Magazine: Leadership in Transformation (LIT) Worldwide is the publisher of LiT Magazine. Their vision is to inspire new generations of entrepreneurs from all walks of life globally by showcasing top leaders with proven successful skill sets, so they can align their mindset and realize the new Leaders in Transformation are within.

Contact Info:

Name: Barbie Layton

Email: Send Email

Organization: Get Lit Worldwide

Address: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #3300, Laguna Beach CA 92651

Phone: 1-310-424-9292

Website: https://www.barbielayton.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/mVj9jMXhI30

