The International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF) concludes its participation in the SportAccord Global Sports and Business Summit

“The summit activities witnessed the presence of His Highness the Minister of Sports, who received the exceptional award presented in honor of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee for its efforts in spreading this sport worldwide.”

The International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF) concluded, on April 12, its special exhibition that it held as part of international exhibitions on the sidelines of the SportAccord Global Sports and Business Summit, whose activities were held during the period from April 7 to 11 in Birmingham. This participation comes as part of the federation’s efforts to promote camel racing and spread it globally.

The ICRF pavilion, which received a large crowd of visitors, witnessed the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, where he received the award presented exceptionally by the organization to the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The award ceremony was attended by His Highness Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, President of the International Camel Federation and Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in addition to Dr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, and Mr. Robin Mitchell, President of the Union of National Olympic Committees.

To promote this sport, which has been known to Arab countries since ancient times and become part of its heritage, the Federation’s pavilion provided several visual presentations accompanied by a direct explanation to visitors of the most prominent things used by camel owners during races and various events.

Among the most prominent explained items were the preparation of camels for the races, the medical and nutritional program, the automated rider, electronic chips, in addition to the distribution of booklets, brochures, and various gifts related to this sport.

The Federation also participated in the press conference and the workshops held within the accompanying activities, where sports meetings were also organized and various services were presented, and the festivals that were recently held in many countries were also highlighted.

His Highness Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed expressed his great pleasure by the participation in this great forum, noting the great gains that were achieved from it. He said, "We were very pleased with what the Federation Pavilion presented in this international conference, in which +1,500 leaders and key decision-makers in +120 international federations attended. It contributed to increasing the awareness of visitors about camel sport, which represents a major part of our local culture, the identity of our nation, and the great role that camels played in our Arab societies.”

He added, "The Federation's main goal through this participation is to shed light on the sport of our fathers and ancestors, which Arab countries have known since ancient times until it became part of their societies. We are also keen to spread this sport around the world and include it in the Olympic Games."

For his part, Mazen Al-Asraj, Director of Corporate Communications at the Saudi Camel Federation, said, “The participation of the ICRF in the activities of the SportAccord Global Sports and Business Summit has achieved many benefits that will be reflected positively in the future. It succeeded greatly in highlighting this sport to the whole world, especially since it was held in a large sporting gathering that received wide media coverage at the international level.”

He added, "Therefore, we hereby extend our thanks and appreciation to the ICRF for its contributions, as it is moving forward with great strides to make this sport global, increase its popularity, and introduce it to the world. Therefore, we are fully confident that camel sport will be present in the Olympic sports scene soon".

It is worth noting that the ICRF was established on September 20, 2018, during the meeting held in Taif, and its membership currently includes 51 federations from Arab, African, and European countries. The federation, whose headquarters are in Riyadh, aims to promote camel sport throughout the world and contribute to the unification of all parties concerned with it, its development, expansion, and comprehensive participation in all its aspects.

It is also concerned with preserving the sport of camel racing and enhancing its status, attracting interested people from various countries, making it part of the Olympic Games, and increasing cooperation with organizations, in addition to creating a main authority responsible for all camel racing activities at the national and international levels.

