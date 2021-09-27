International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. Awarded Top Green Companies in Asia at ACES Awards 2021

TAIPEI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES Award, organized by MORS Group, recognized CSRC with the Top Green Companies in Asia award, for its endeavors to reduce environmental impact with circular economy. International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (CSRC) is a world-class leading carbon black manufacturer. CSRC operates in Mainland China, Taiwan, India, and USA with 8 manufacturing plants across the world. Carbon black is a model of circular economy; CSRC recycles waste bottom oil from oil and steel refiner, and produces carbon black, steam, and electricity. In 2020, CSRC helped reduce 700,000 tons of waste bottom oil, and generated 390,000 tons of carbon black, 2 million tons of steam, and 150 GWh of power.



CSRC strives to become the global standard of eco-friendly corporations

CSRC is committed to leveraging its core competency to serve all people, and using innovation to bring positives changes to civilization. The R&D team of CSRC also strives to integrate environmental and social considerations into product design, and successfully developed 6 green products in 2020.

CSRC's green products helps extend tire life and reduces polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, aiming to create a waste-free environment and toxic-free society for next generation. Revenue of its green products continues to grow despite COVID-19, increasing by 17% in 2020 compared with 2019. For product packaging, CSRC has been replacing environmental-friendly PE bags with paper bags, so that customers can put PE bags into mixing process to improve their production efficiency and reduce paper waste. In 2020, CSRC helped customers reduce a total of 43 tons of paper waste. CSRC also sets short, mid, and long-term goals to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG), volatile organic compound, sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide, and total suspended particles. CSRC also strives to increase the consumption of self-generated electricity, with the aim of reducing purchased power and its GHG emission. CSRC will continue to strengthen the connection with global trend, ensure the balance of ecological environment, and promote the prosperity of communities. CSRC will also strive to build a sustainable society by developing green products with global customers.