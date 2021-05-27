International Finance Forum 2021 to Highlight Global Governance and Development in Post-pandemic Era

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Finance Forum (IFF) today announced its upcoming 2021 Spring Meetings. The event, to be held on location in Beijing and also online from May 29-30, features the theme, Global Governance and Development in the Post-pandemic Era.

"The meeting aims to discuss the reconstruction and transformation of global governance, boost international collaboration and promote sustainable development in the world," introduced Chen Jianan, the Vice-Chairman of IFF. "The holding of this meeting not only demonstrates China's determination to reform and improve the global economic governance system and its willingness to uphold multilateralism, but also shows China's preparation to facilitate high-level opening-up and promote a community with a shared future for mankind."

The 2-day event consists of 14 sub-forums featuring various topics, where some of the key topics include:

Global Sustainable Finance: Green and Low-carbon Circular Development

International Cooperation in Fighting the Pandemic – Building a Community of Shared Healthcare for Mankind

International Cooperation on Climate Change: Green Recovery of Global Economy in the Post-pandemic Era

China-US Green Cooperation Roundtable

"Global Governance, International Cooperation, and Carbon Neutral and Green Finance are the three key phrases of the meeting," introduced Zhang Jizhong, Secretary-General of IFF.

Nearly 500 leaders from the worlds of governance, finance, business, and academia, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, as well as Jim Yong Kim, the 12th President of the World Bank Group, will participate in the meeting.

IFF will also release the 2021 China Report and the 2021 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Survey Report during the Silk Road International Association (SRIA) Summit on 30 May. The reports, focusing on sustainable development, global economic growth, global capital markets, green finance, and financial technology, aim to boost the local economies in BRI countries and sustainable development through ESG practices. They also call on financial sectors to fully deploy their capability and provide financial instruments and transaction modes to achieve green financial goals.

The event will be live-streamed globally: https://dythz.evp.mudu.tv/index?a=2960.

About International Finance Forum (IFF)

Established in 2003, the International Financial Forum is a non-profit and non-governmental unofficial international forum organization. Headquartered in Beijing, it is a high-level dialogue and academic exchange mechanism co-sponsored by business leaders and scholars in the global financial community and academic circles. For more information, please visit: http://www.iff.org.cn/php/list.php?tid=403

Steel Shen

Phone：（86）10 5087 3634

Email：steel.shen@iff.org.cn