International Handball Federation partners with Sportradar Integrity Services

BASEL, Switzerland & ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Handball Federation (IHF) and Sportradar Integrity Services – a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 100 sports federations and leagues – have today entered a multi-year agreement for the monitoring of global handball events. Sportradar Integrity Services is a unit of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), the leading global sports technology company.



Under the agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services will draw upon its substantial experience and expertise – having monitored global betting markets for more than 16 years – to provide bet monitoring via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) for IHF events, including both the men’s and women’s World, Junior and Youth World Championships, as well as the IHF Super Globe. Sportradar considers bet monitoring essential to every sport and believes that the service should be available to help protect all levels of competition.

The UFDS is an advanced and proven bet monitoring system that has been independently assessed and verified by recognized experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. Betting patterns are analysed for abnormalities by a global team of qualified integrity experts, and any suspicious matches are subsequently reported to partners, allowing critical visibility into worldwide match-fixing. Sportradar Integrity Services have detected over 6,500 suspicious matches during the past 16 years with more than 750 of these taking place in 2021 alone.

IHF President Dr Hassan Moustafa said: “We recognize the modern-day integrity threats that face global sport, and handball is no exception. The IHF makes it a top priority to have robust measures in place to help safeguard the integrity of our major events, not just at men’s and women’s senior level, but also at youth and junior level. Sportradar have a proven track record in the field of sports integrity, and the depth of their bet monitoring capabilities will help to support our overall integrity programme in the years ahead.”

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director Andreas Krannich added: “We are delighted to partner with IHF to help support their integrity programme with our UFDS bet monitoring solution. We have witnessed rising integrity issues in handball over the past five years, and so we credit the vigilance shown by IHF in adding to the integrity provisions surrounding their events. At Sportradar, we are fully committed to assisting our partners’ integrity efforts and look forward to working together with the IHF to support the journey of global handball in the coming years.”

Sportradar Integrity Services is a leading supplier of monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions for sports organisations, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against match-fixing and corruption. Trusted and relied on by more than 100 sports’ governing bodies and leagues around the world and staffed with executives who have implemented integrity policies for the world’s largest sports bodies and leagues, we are firmly established as the unrivalled market leader in the field of sporting integrity.

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, UEFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

