International Incubator of Xi'an, China to hold Demo Day

XI'AN, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an AWS Joint Innovation Center International Incubator operated by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is the first of its kind in Western China. Located in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, home of the Terracotta Warriors but nowadays a major tech hub, the International Incubator provides a wide range of services to help enterprises develop and expand rapidly in China and around the world. It is located in the Chanba Ecological District of Xi'an, a district set up by the local government to foster innovation in environmental protection and many other fields.

On April 28th, they will hold Demo Day in Xi'an. The event will be organized by Xi'an AWS Joint Innovation Center International Incubator and Pegasus Tech Ventures to select the best teams to participate in the 2021 Startup World Cup finals in Silicon Valley, giving the teams the opportunity to compete against 60+ regional champions from all over the world at the world's largest global startup event. Gain experience and advice from CEOs of world-class startups, VCs, large corporations, and world-renowned companies, and the winning team will receive a maximum $1 million investment prize. Each year, the International Incubator of Xi'an Amazon Joint Innovation International Center and Pegasus Tech Ventures hold two Demo Day events and Startup World Cup. We will select 12 teams in mainland China every time during the Demo Day. This year the teams participating in Demo Day will have opportunities to participate in the 2021 Startup World Cup Asian Regional Finale held in Hong Kong SAR on May 27th-28th. Demo Day's champion will directly qualify for the 2021 Startup World Cup Asian Regional Finale competition. The team who wins 2021 Startup World Cup Asian Regional Finale competition will receive a bonus of up to $30,000 and advance to the 2021 Startup World Cup finals in Silicon Valley.

Every year, they hold many roadshows, salon and training to help startups find their way. They provide excellent policy support and innovation for entrepreneurs who come to the International Incubator. With a focus on AI, internet technology, big data, international communication and more, they connect talented entrepreneurs and teams within and outside China, to help build an international community for innovation.

They welcome entrepreneurs and startups from all over the world to come Xi'an AWS Joint Innovation Center International Incubator, welcome to Xi'an, China.

Contact: Jason Li, jason@fenox-awsjic.com