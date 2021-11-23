International music producer and hitmaker Alan Walker set to spend quality time with his fans in Malaysia via JOOX ROOMS

The globally renowned British-Norwegian DJ scheduled to hang out with followers and supporters via JOOX's recently launched feature on November 25

K-Pop girl group SKYLE also lined up to spend precious time with fans via JOOX ROOMS on November 23

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music fans always want to go the extra mile of not only appreciating an artist's music, but also knowing more about who they are and the stories behind their songs. And what could be better than artists talking to and having fun times with fans? JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment platform, opens the door for fans in Malaysia to experience a virtual up-close-and-personal hangout with British-Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker via JOOX ROOMS, which makes users engage via audio and video chat with their friends, family while hanging out with their favorite artists!



Further to JOOX's special initiative for cross-over covers and remixes between Alan Walker and Asian idols earlier this year, the global music star is set to feel at home with his followers in his very own Artist Room on November 25, 9pm (MYT). If you've always dreamed of chatting with your music idol, then here's your chance, because the hitmaker will be directly interacting with his fans to answer questions and share about his personal life and perhaps the meaning and inspirations behind his music!

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of JOOX, said, "JOOX truly understands how important it is for both artists and their fans to interact, as well as share and celebrate their love and passion for creating and listening to music. In this digital age, artists can easily form deeper connections with their listeners online, which is what we aim to do with this virtual meet-and-greet via JOOX ROOMS between Alan Walker and JOOX users who love vibing with his tracks."

Addressing his fans all over Asia, musician and producer Alan Walker said, "It's always a blast to know that my music captures the hearts and minds of people from all around the world. What's even more awesome is how I can now easily spend time spreading the love and great vibes to all my supporters online, so I'm definitely looking forward to meeting my fans in Asia via JOOX ROOMS."

Never skipping a beat on the latest music trends and hottest local and international stars, JOOX is also scheduled to connect K-Pop girl group SKYLE with their adoring fans via JOOX ROOMS on just 2 days earlier than Alan Walker, on November 23, 8:30pm (MYT). Check out the schedule for the upcoming International Artist Rooms below:



SKYLE (November 23) Alan Walker (November 25) Malaysia 8:30 PM 9 PM

About JOOX

JOOX is a music app made for music lovers. With more than 40 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favorite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists. Users can discover great new music with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood. JOOX is now available on iOS, Android and Desktop (Windows/Mac), allowing users to enjoy a free high-quality music experience anytime, anywhere.

About Alan Walker's New Album 'World Of Walker'

Almost 3 years has passed since Alan Walker released his debut album 'Different World', which now holds an impressive 14 billion streams to its name. Now the time has come for the award-winning Norwegian Artist and producer to release his second album on 26 November, entitled 'World Of Walker'. The elaborate official artwork for 'WORLD OF WALKER' is made up of thousands of selfies from fans around the world as part of a co-creation campaign.

