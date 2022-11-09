International Practice of Maritime Cooperation and Governance

SANYA, China, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3-4, 2022, the "2022 Ocean Cooperation and Governance Forum" held by National Institute for South China Sea Studies(NISCSS) kicked off in Sanya, Hainan. Regarding global ocean governance, scholars from various countries have made suggestions from different perspectives, including policy, law, and security. Some scholars point out that the current problem of the lack of security mechanisms is a worldwide problem. Compared with other regions, the achievements in building mutual trust in maritime security in the South China Sea region over the past 30 years have been tremendous.



The Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2022 Successfully Concluded in Sanya

In terms of rules and orders in the South China Sea, participants mostly focus on the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC), and the Code of Conduct(COC) negotiation. The DOC, signed by China and ten ASEAN countries in 2002, has played a crucial role in safeguarding the peace and stability in the South China Sea over a long period of time. With the opening of a new round of face-to-face negotiation and the gradual progress of the second reading. It is foreseeable that the COCnegotiation between China and 10 ASEAN member States will become one of the most important rules-established joint effort the region.

On the issue of cooperation to protect fishery resources, some scholars suggest that we can consider exploring and practicing how to establish international cooperation mechanisms through FAO to effectively combat illegal fishing activities. Fishery problems cannot be solved by one country, and science is needed to provide a basis for decision making, and cooperation is also needed to strengthen mutual trust.

On the issue of paying attention to biodiversity in response to climate change, countries need to change the mode of cooperation, and cooperation among sub-nationals is also needed in addition to national cooperation.

Japanese scholar introduced the Japanese government's promotion of ecological restoration of Tokyo Bay and said that it plans to achieve net zero carbon by 2050 and is currently conducting blue carbon activities.

ASEAN reaffirmed its blue commitment at the Brunei Leaders Summit, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation. The blue economy implies sustainable management, conservation and use, and also includes coastal resources and ecological protection, which relies on cooperation with social groups. ASEAN leaders are aware of the importance of the blue economy.