The International SeaKeepers Society kicks off first ever The Ocean Collective Summit in Singapore

SINGAPORE , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International SeaKeepers Society kicked off the first day of The Ocean Collective Summit (TOCS) at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore today. TOCS is part of Blue Water EduFest 2022 and the inaugural event saw Guest of Honour Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration in attendance. He later delivered a speech reiterating the nation's commitment to coastal conservation as part of Singapore's sustainability endeavours.



(L-R) Jay Wade, Fabien Cousteau, Julian Chang

While weather patterns of late give a grim indication of the impact of climate change, the resounding message from Day 1 of the Conference was one of hope, encouragement and more importantly, one of personal responsibility. Speakers ranging from keynote speaker; famed Aquanaut, Oceanographic Explorer and Environmental Advocate, Fabien Cousteau; Dr Karenne Tun, Director of the Coastal and Marine and Terrestrial Branches, National Biodiversity Centre, National Parks Board (NParks); and Dr Steven Fong, Programme Chair DMAC, Republic Polytechnic; stressed the importance of personal action.

Instead of waiting for work or action to be taken by the authorities or a collective group, individual action is just as important and should not be neglected. Speakers also urged attendees to look at making changes in their daily habits, a change of mindset, and even changing the language. For instance, instead of "seafood", the term can be replaced with "sealife" so that in time, sea creatures are seen as cohabitants of the planet and not just food for consumption. Dr Tun further shared the personal actions she's taking with her lifestyle as a demonstration of how everyone has a part to play to help achieve the targets set out in The Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The message of personal responsibility rings true for today's youth who formed a large part of the audience. The youth are identified as the group showing the most concern as well as the group most demanding for action to be taken. The message of personal responsibility and action resonated with the attendees and sets the stage for the second day of the conference where a brainstorm will be held and targets can be set.

The second day of the conference also explores how corporate citizens maintain the balance between commercial requirements and responsibility to the environment. Speakers from some of the world's most established brands, such as Citi Private Bank, SDAX ,Archwey and VE Capital and Company, will share how their organisations in line with their respective business interests, provide solutions towards achieving sustainability. These speakers will also elaborate on their partnerships with the various environmental groups and how they raise awareness of these efforts, including through media platforms and stakeholder communications.

Singapore Airlines, was also announced today as the Official Airline for TOCS, providing air travel for several of the guest speakers. Other Official Sponsors include Citi Private Bank, Archwey, and SDAX. The Ocean Collective Summit 2022 is part of the programming for the Blue Water EduFest 2022.