International Telecommunications Convergence Celebrated at the IPv6 Enhanced and 5G Global Conference 2023

The much-anticipated IPv6 Enhanced and 5G Global Conference 2023 concluded on a high note, bringing together pioneers, thought leaders, and innovators from the telecommunications industry. The conference, a sell-out success of more than 130 participants, was hosted by IPv6 Forum Malaysia and supported by Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, NLTVC Education Sdn Bhd, Adastanetwork Sdn Bhd, and MLABS Systems Berhad. It proved to be a dynamic platform for discussing cutting-edge trends and transformative potential of IPv6 Enhanced and 5G technologies.

Together with Prof Emeritus Dr Sureswaran Ramadass, Chairman of IPv6 Forum Malaysia as the host, the Opening Ceremony was officiated by YBhg Tan Sri Dr Ghauth Jasmon, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Malaya, and joined by Dr Latif Ladid, President of the Global IPv6 Forum; Mr Simon Sun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; Mr Ryan Qiu, Vice-President of Huawei Datacom Product Line; and Mr Robin Li, Huawei Datacom Chief Protocol Expert. The event was also graced by YBhg Datuk Ariff Farhan Doss, HRDCorp Chief Operating Officer and YB Sivarasa Rasiah, former Deputy Minister of Rural Development.

Held at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur on the 22nd of August 2023, the event attracted the participation of both the public and private sector alike. Government agencies, internet and telecommunications service providers, and multinational companies were among those present in the diverse audience.

The conference delivered a power-packed agenda that provided invaluable insights into the future of connectivity. The event featured engaging keynote sessions, illuminating panel discussions, and abundant networking opportunities. Attendees seized the opportunity to engage with subject matter experts from all over the world, fostering knowledge exchange and collaborative growth.

Among the keynote topics delivered include “IPv6 Enhanced & 5G” by Prof Emeritus Dr Sureswaran Ramadass from IPv6 Forum Malaysia, “IPv6 Enhanced the Cornerstone of Digitalization” by Mr Ryan Qiu from Huawei Datacom Product Line, “Accelerating IPv6 Standardization Activities in Malaysia” by Ms Azura Mat Salim from Telekom Malaysia, “IP Industry Trend around the World: Move to IPv6 Only, Sunsetting IPv4” by Dr Latif Ladid from the Global IPv6 Forum, and “Evolving IPv6 Security: Current Progress and Anticipated Challenges on the Horizon” by Assoc Prof Dr Selvakumar Manickam from the National Advanced IPv6 Centre (Nav6), USM.

A highlight of the conference was the launching of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) v6 Council, led by Prof Emeritus Dr Sureswaran Ramadass from IPv6 Forum Malaysia as the founding Chairman. The Council’s debut initiative unveiled a whitepaper titled "IPv6 Evolution Roadmap and Implementation Guide." The APAC v6 Council, in collaboration with the World Broadband Association (WBBA), is set to amplify awareness, cultivate best practices and facilitate cross-border cooperation for IPv6 implementation in the Asia Pacific region.

The conference saw a very robust global representation, with prominent speakers and attendees converging from multiple countries such as Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Sudan, Libya, Saudi Arabia and Luxembourg, underscoring the international significance of the event.

Achievements in IPv6 adoption was celebrated during the IPv6 Forum Malaysia Awards Ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions in the field. Ms Azura Mat Salim from Telekom Malaysia was awarded the IPv6 Evangelist Award, while Adastanetwork Sdn Bhd, represented by its CEO, Ms Bhawani Visunathan, received the IPv6 Capacity Building Award, presented by YBhg Datuk Ariff Farhan Doss, Chief Operating Officer of HRDCorp.

The IPv6 Enhanced and 5G Global Conference 2023 leaves a lasting impression, promising to shape the digital landscape for Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region, while fostering innovation in the telecommunications sector. As the curtain falls on this global event, we congratulate the IPv6 Forum Malaysia committee members on a hugely successful endeavour. With this conference setting the tone, we sense that the future of connectivity has once again been invigorated. Quoting Prof Emeritus Dr Sureswaran Ramadass, “IPv6 and 5G are a marriage made in heaven!”.

For a comprehensive overview of the conference, including information about the speakers and their presentation material, please visit the official conference website at https://conference.ipv6forummalaysia.my, where you can also find access to the conference recording.

