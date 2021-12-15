International Volunteer Day: Infinitus volunteers provide 101,000 hours of volunteer services over five-year period

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- December 5, 2021 marked the 36th anniversary of International Volunteer Day. With China embarking on its next phase of growth, the country has brought its social welfare services to a new level by improving people's livelihoods and well-being while building up a social governance model based on collaboration, participation and common interests. Given this scenario, companies are entrusted with additional social responsibilities as they have become an integral part of the civil volunteer community.

Established in 2016, and funded and backed by Infinitus, the Infinitus Volunteers Association aims to encourage corporate employees and distributors to participate in the programs set up to provide volunteer services to disadvantaged communities. Five years in the making, the association has assembled 33 volunteer teams across 30 of Infinitus' provincial branches, Guangzhou administrative headquarter, Xinhui Production Base and Yingkou Production Base. The association's volunteers now number more than 9,500, having provided more than 101,000 hours of volunteer services since inception (based on data as of November 2021).



Infinitus builds a national volunteer base with over 9,500 members over a five-year period

Challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the disastrous flood in 2021, Infinitus' volunteers actively participated in both the national anti-epidemic program and the regional flood relief program as frontline volunteers, helping ensure the personal safety of those affected by the infectious disease or the disaster while facilitating a return to normalcy in terms of both work and daily life.

During the heavy rainstorm that flooded Zhengzhou, Henan province in July of this year, many residential buildings across the city experienced power and water outages, leading to a shortage of bottled water in local supermarkets. Working in concert with his friends, Duan Zhijun, a member of the Infinitus Volunteers Association, donated over 2,400 bottles of water that he had bought with his own money to local residents affected by the flood. Mr. Duan also explained to the recipients of his goodwill how to avoid intestinal diseases by filtering out the impurities in water. He said, "The natural disaster must be hard for those who are affected, so it's encouraging for us to be able to help them and give them hope."

Meng Tianming, another Infinitus volunteer in Liaoning Province who learned about the Henan province disaster online, purchased a large number of much-needed supplies in Shenyang and Dalian, including quilts, robust flashlights and instant noodles after raising over 190,000 yuan (approx. US$30,400) from his friends, and donated the supplies to two affected villages in the province, Xinxiang and Hebi.

Mr. Duan and Mr. Meng are just epitomes of Infinitus' wide volunteer community. Infinitus plans to continue working in concert with mass organizations at all levels as well as with social welfare organizations and caring persons across the country in a move to explore sustainability and innovation in volunteer services, with the aim of carrying forward the volunteer spirit in the new era by implementing a volunteer roadmap.