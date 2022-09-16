MACAU, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 September, during the International Water Association (IWA) Congress in Copenhagen, SUEZ's subsidiary, Macao Water, was recognized as the "Most Inspiring Climate Smart Case" under the IWA's Climate Smart Utilities Initiative Recognition Program. Additionally, the Chongqing Tangjiatuo Wastewater Treatment Project and Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Water Project, were also shortlisted among the Climate Smart Utilities finalists.



International Water Association recognizes SUEZ’s Macao Water supply services as “Most Inspiring Climate Smart Case”

IWA launched the global Climate Smart Utilities Initiative to help water utilities to improve their climate resilience, accelerating the transition to a climate smart model. A jury selected the Most Inspiring Climate Smart Cases from among 56 entries, submitted from 34 countries and 2 territories. Each entry featured significant measures against climate change across three pillars: adaDptation, mitigation, and leadership.

SUEZ has been in Macao for almost four decades. It has provided solutions for drinking water production, distribution, and customer services for the entire city of Macao, helping it preserve its water resources and reinforce its resilience. The company's smart solutions, excellent operational management, achievements in addressing local climate challenges, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and promotion of water conservation and science education through innovative approaches, are among the reasons Macao Water have achieved this most recent accolade.

Climate Adaptation

Due to Macao's unique geographical environment, as well as the impact of global climate change, mitigating the threat of floods and saltwater intrusion and building a water-saving smart city are key priorities. SUEZ has through Macao Water developed digital applications for emergency management to ensure all measures are strictly followed, with high efficiency, especially during extreme weather events like floods, typhoons or saltwater intrusion.

As a critical civilian infrastructure operator and public service provider in water supply, Macao Water sits on the Macao SAR Government's Civil Protection Structure to strengthen the government's disaster preparedness, emergency response and crisis management capabilities. The company's water loss rate has fallen from 18.1% in 1985 to 6.7% in 2021, a leading standard in Asia.

Climate Mitigation

The company has implemented smart systems to improve the water treatment plant's energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption. Furthermore, using solar energy, it reduced the plant's energy footprint and lowered greenhouse gas emissions by about 16,000 tons of CO 2 equivalent in 2021.

Climate Leadership

SUEZ has been part of Macao's development for nearly 40 years. The Group has implemented a clear sustainable development strategy at Macao Water to help improve Macao's urban and environmental resilience. The company is recognised as an industry leader. Its newly-built, state-of-the-art water treatment plant is the first in Macao to receive one-star certification under the Green Building Design Label. This award has boosted SUEZ's reputation for exceptional water science, while improving the entire city's water supply infrastructure.

Steve Clark, CEO of SUEZ Asia, said, "I'm delighted to see SUEZ projects in China receive recognition for their climate contributions under this prestigious international program. Smart resource management is a key component of ecological transition and climate-resilient development. As a key player in the environmental services industry, SUEZ remains committed to developing and delivering resilient and innovative solutions that leverage digital tools for green transformation and successful climate action in different parts of the world."

